(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution

    BAHRAIN

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Mitaina Mataafa 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Central

    A heavy-lift vessel transits near decommissioned Avenger-class Mine Countermeasures ships during a transport evolution.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9491894
    VIRIN: 260110-N-YI835-4563
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Mitaina Mataafa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution
    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution
    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution
    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Decommissioned MCM Ships Safely Transported During Waterfront Evolution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery