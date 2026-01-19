314 Active Duty Officers and Enlisteds Selected for Language Enabled Airman Program

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Following arigorousselection board processlastsummer, the Air Force Culture and Language Centerselected314Airmenand Guardiansin39languagesfrom1,542applicationsfor the Language Enabled Airman Program.Of the 1,290eligible applications, 153officers and 161enlisted were accepted, including14United States Space Forceofficers and five enlisted. For the 2025cycle, the top 10 languagesaccepted wereKorean, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, Russian, Ukrainian, Modern Standard Arabic, Spanish, Vietnamese, French, and Hindi. Participation in LEAP is voluntary, and the application process is highly competitive.To become a LEAP scholar,participantsmustdemonstrateproficiencyin a foreign language specified on the Air Force Strategic Language List, receive endorsement from their unit commanderand supervisor, and compete via a rigorous board selection process. AFCLC is proud to announce those Airmenand Guardianswho met theserigorousrequirements and are now members of thisprestigiouscareer-spanning program. View theofficial AFCLC announcement video here.