(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    314 Active Duty Officers and Enlisteds Selected for Language Enabled Airman Program

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Story by Lori Quiller 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Following arigorousselection board processlastsummer, the Air Force Culture and Language Centerselected314Airmenand Guardiansin39languagesfrom1,542applicationsfor the Language Enabled Airman Program.Of the 1,290eligible applications, 153officers and 161enlisted were accepted, including14United States Space Forceofficers and five enlisted. For the 2025cycle, the top 10 languagesaccepted wereKorean, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, Russian, Ukrainian, Modern Standard Arabic, Spanish, Vietnamese, French, and Hindi. Participation in LEAP is voluntary, and the application process is highly competitive.To become a LEAP scholar,participantsmustdemonstrateproficiencyin a foreign language specified on the Air Force Strategic Language List, receive endorsement from their unit commanderand supervisor, and compete via a rigorous board selection process. AFCLC is proud to announce those Airmenand Guardianswho met theserigorousrequirements and are now members of thisprestigiouscareer-spanning program. View theofficial AFCLC announcement video here.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 16:24
    Story ID: 556690
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 314 Active Duty Officers and Enlisteds Selected for Language Enabled Airman Program, by Lori Quiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    language regional expertise and culture
    AFCLC LEAP
    Language Enabled Airman Program LEAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version