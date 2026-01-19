(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 LEAP Active Duty Officer and Enlisted Selects

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by James Brown 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Video announcing the 2025 Language Enabled Airman Program Active Duty Officer and Enlisted Selects

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993661
    VIRIN: 260106-O-ZS247-7366
    Filename: DOD_111491584
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 LEAP Active Duty Officer and Enlisted Selects, by James Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Culture and Language Center
    language regional expertise and culture
    Language Enabled Airman Program LEAP

