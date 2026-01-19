NAWCAD Lakehurst enhances Cryogenic Systems for Naval Aviation

Photo By Adam Hochron | The cryogenics team at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst specializes in servicing oxygen and nitrogen systems on aircraft, focusing on the storage and dispersal of liquid and gaseous nitrogen and oxygen. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Adam Hochron | The cryogenics team at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst...... read more read more

As the Cryogenics and Corrosion Control Support Equipment (SE) Integrated Product Team (IPT) Lead at NAWCAD Lakehurst,Asif Yeahia knows that many people may not fully understand the work his team does. However, working with substances at temperatures below negative 200 degrees gives them one of the "coolest" jobs at the Warfare Center—both literally and figuratively.

The cryogenics team specializes in servicing oxygen and nitrogen systems on aircraft, focusing on the storage and dispersal ofliquid and gaseous nitrogen and oxygen.

“Whether it’s supporting the warfighter or ensuring our naval aircraft are fully operational and mission-ready, cryogenics plays a huge role,” Yeahia said. “From inflating aircraft tires to servicing struts, to ensuring aviators’ breathing oxygen meets cleanliness standards, cryogenics SE is involved in all of it.”

Collaboration and Innovation The team works closely with theCommon Aviation Support Equipment Program Office (PMA 260), the cryogenics depot located at Lakehurst in Depot Repair Point (DRP)-14, and industry partners to support the warfighter. While each team member is assigned specific equipment, they collaborate to address issues quickly and effectively.

“It’s a very collaborative process,” Yeahia explained. “Whether it’s in-service items or designing something new, there’s a lot of feedback and teamwork involved.”

The team includes engineers and contractor support, all united by a common purpose. Yeahia describes them as “scientists by nature,” constantly experimenting and finding innovative solutions to make their ideas practical.

“A lot of people aren’t entirely familiar with how quickly a contaminated oxygen system can pose a safety risk to personnel and aircraft,” Yeahia said. “Even something minuscule could potentially cause a catastrophic incident.”

Safety and Training Earlier this year, the team organized acryogenic system safety course, leveraging industry experts to train the Lakehurst team and cryogenics depot artisans and technicians. The training focused on keeping personnel safe while working with cryogenic systems.

Dana Kaminsky, the team’s supervisor, emphasized the importance of maintaining oxygen cleanliness, noting that improper levels could lead to catastrophic failures. She highlighted the critical need for proper training to safely handle the equipment.

Kaminsky also noted that the team’s collaboration with the depot plays a vital role in their success, both on the Lakehurst campus and abroad.

“Those guys go above and beyond. They’re involved in installs, troubleshooting, and engineering support,” Kaminsky said. “They’re a great resource to have here, and they’re a fantastic group of people.”

Innovative Solutions for the Fleet One of the team’s recent accomplishments was developing acompact oxygen relief valve tester for ejection seats. This equipment is designed to test emergency oxygen systems on seat survival kits, parachute bottles, and relief valves.

Previously, maintainers relied on an obsolete piece of equipment called aliquid oxygen converter test stand to test aircraft liquid oxygen converters and emergency oxygen systems. With modern aircraft requiring new solutions, the team developed a system that better meets aircraft requirements, is certified for shipboard use, and ruggedized to meet fleet needs.

“It feels like a huge accomplishment when you’re presented with a challenge that’s impacting the fleet and you can identify a path forward,” Yeahia said. “Ultimately, we always ask ourselves, ‘How is this going to help the fleet?’ That level of accountability is critical to everything we work on.”

A Legacy of Excellence Kaminsky noted that Lakehurst has been involved in cryogenics for decades, and the team is proud to continue that legacy. The team dynamic is also a key part of their success.

“Everyone works together. I know there are a lot of teams here that collaborate, but even outside of work, we support each other on a personal level,” Kaminsky said. “There’s so much to be said for keeping morale high, having each other’s backs, and making sure everyone is excited about what they do.”