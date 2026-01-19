(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNATT Unit North Island accepts stricken MH-60S helicopter to enhance training capability

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Jack Waldo 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    CORONADO, Calif. — The Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island staff accepted a stricken MH-60S helicopter from the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing at Naval Air Station North Island earlier this month, marking a significant enhancement to the command’s hands-on training capabilities.

    The aircraft, which has been declared to never fly again, will be used as a full-scale instructional platform to support aviation maintenance training across multiple ratings and pipelines at CNATTU North Island.

    The movement of the aircraft from the flight line to CNATTU North Island’s main facility was carefully coordinated to ensure safety and efficiency. Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class (AM1) Christopher Massey, CNATTU North Island MH-60 instructor, orchestrated the evolution, which was executed by personnel from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 with assistance from base security to safely manage roadways during the transport. Once positioned outside the hangar bay, Massey and fellow Instructor AM1 Irish Doblan adjusted the aircraft’s tail struts to ensure proper clearance for entry.

    Following alignment, a team of CNATTU North Island’s own H-60 Instructors, led by Instructor Aviation Electrician’s Mate First Class Uarian Langerston, pushed the aircraft into the hangar bay, completing the evolution without incident. The teamwork demonstrated throughout the move highlighted the coordination and professionalism of all personnel involved.

    “This new addition to our training systems demonstrates our ongoing commitment to excellence in aviation training and ensures that our sailors and marines are equipped with the skills they need to perform at the highest level when they return to the fleet," Cmdr. Robert Kersey, CNATTU North Island commanding officer, said.

