U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star marks 50 years of service, begins Operation Deep Freeze 2026

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum | USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) crew members observe an Australian-owned cruise ship that requested assistance, Jan. 17, 2026, during support to the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Operation Deep Freeze 2026. The U.S. National Science Foundation is the U.S. Government agency that promotes the progress of science, funds and manages the Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHERN OCEAN — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) began icebreaking operations in the Southern Ocean in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026 and marked its 50th year of commissioned service Saturday by freeing and escorting a cruise ship trapped in pack ice.

The Australian-owned cruise ship Scenic Eclipse II contacted Polar Star at approximately 11 p.m., local time Friday after becoming beset in pack ice roughly eight nautical miles from McMurdo Sound. Polar Star’s crew conducted two close passes to break the vessel free, then escorted it approximately four nautical miles to open water.

Polar Star departed Seattle in November for its 29th deployment to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze.

Operation Deep Freeze provides logistical support for the U.S. Antarctic Program, which is managed by the National Science Foundation. The mission includes strategic and tactical airlift, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, cargo handling, and other transportation requirements. These efforts enable critical scientific research in one of the most remote regions on Earth.

Polar Star’s role in Operation Deep Freeze includes breaking a navigable channel through miles of dense Antarctic ice to allow fuel and cargo deliveries essential for sustaining research stations and operations.

Commissioned Jan. 17, 1976, Polar Star is the nation’s only active heavy icebreaker and has served as a cornerstone of U.S. presence in the polar regions. For five decades, the cutter has executed missions ranging from Antarctic resupply and search and rescue to environmental protection and national defense.

As the cutter transits the Southern Ocean en route to Antarctica, its crew reflects on a half-century of service defined by resilience, adaptability and dedication.

“I am constantly amazed at this crew’s tremendous energy and enthusiasm,” said Capt. Jeff Rasnake, Polar Star’s commanding officer. “Despite the many challenges associated with getting and keeping this ship on mission, they remain eternally positive and committed to meeting the high standards we’ve set for ourselves.”

Throughout its service life, Polar Star has completed dozens of Operation Deep Freeze missions and numerous Arctic deployments, defending U.S. sovereignty, securing critical shipping lanes, protecting energy and mineral resources, and countering our adversaries’ presence in the polar regions. Despite its age, the cutter continues to demonstrate unmatched heavy icebreaking capability, routinely operating in conditions few vessels can navigate.

“At 50 years old, Polar Star remains the world’s most capable non-nuclear icebreaker,” said Cmdr. Samuel Blase, Polar Star’s executive officer. “That’s a testament to the crews that have maintained it over the decades. With years of service left to give, Polar Star will continue to guide the way in the high latitudes well into the future.”

As the cutter undertakes another demanding deployment, its 50th anniversary underscores both the ship’s enduring capabilities and the professionalism of its crew.

“While the term ‘historic’ has lost meaning through overuse, there is no doubt that this is an amazing ship,” said Rasnake. “Polar Star’s 50 years of service in the polar regions puts it in the discussion with other great Coast Guard icebreakers such as USCGC Glacier, whose record of Operation Deep Freeze deployments Polar Star matches this year.”

As Polar Star presses south through freezing seas and thickening ice, the crew carries forward a proud tradition of service. The 50th anniversary serves as both a celebration of the past and a reminder of the cutter’s ongoing role at the forefront of U.S. polar operations.