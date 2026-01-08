B-Roll: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) sits hove-to in the Ross Sea while crew members take part in ice liberty during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 12, 2026. Operation Deep Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by ENS Madelyn Greene)
