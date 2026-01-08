(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) celebrates 50 years of service amid Operation Deep Freeze 2026

    ANTARCTICA

    01.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) sits hove-to in the Ross Sea while crew members take part in ice liberty during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 12, 2026. Operation Deep Operation Deep Freeze is a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard video by ENS Madelyn Greene)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993154
    VIRIN: 260113-G-G0200-1100
    Filename: DOD_111482601
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: AQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    OperationDeepFreeze
    USCG PolarOps
    CGatSea
    USCG
    ODF26

