(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wichita Crew Completes Critical Repairs at Sea, Sustains Mission Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    USS Wichita Crew Completes Critical Repairs at Sea, Sustains Mission Readiness
    CARIBBEAN SEA — Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita
    (LCS 13) recently completed a series of critical engineering repairs while deployed,
    demonstrating the growing self-sufficiency and technical expertise of the Littoral Combat Ship
    force.

    While operating in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations, Wichita Sailors repaired key ship
    systems, including a ship’s service diesel generator (SSDG), a main propulsion diesel engine
    (MPDE), and supporting auxiliary equipment. These efforts allowed the warship to remain fully
    mission capable.

    Repairs of this scope were previously conducted during shipyard availabilities; however, through
    dedicated training, strict adherence to technical documentation, and a drive to master their craft,
    Wichita Sailors demonstrated the importance of ownership and self-sufficiency in sustaining
    operational readiness.

    “Our primary task is to maintain and operate the engineering plant in a consistently high state of
    readiness in order to support the ship’s mission as an instrument of national policy,” said Lt.
    Brandon Cravey, Wichita’s chief engineer. “Our weekly engineering evolutions and damage
    control drills allow us to respond quickly and efficiently to a wide variety of casualties. We must
    be ready to answer all bells.”

    The most significant repair began when watchstanders identified an abnormal lube oil leak on
    one of the ship’s diesel generators. Acting quickly, Sailors secured the engine and isolated the
    issue before it could escalate into a more serious casualty.

    Engineering teams conducted a detailed inspection, identified a failed component, and completed
    repairs within 24 hours—restoring full electrical generating capability without disrupting
    operations. Advance planning by Wichita’s engineering and supply teams ensured high-demand
    spare parts were available onboard, reducing reliance on shore-based support and shortening
    repair timelines.

    In a separate instance, Sailors repaired a failing heating element on one of the ship’s main
    propulsion diesel engines. Working closely with Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two and the
    Navy logistics enterprise, the crew completed the repair within 72 hours with no impact to
    operational tasking.

    Cmdr. Travis Snover, Wichita’s commanding officer, said the crew’s success reflects a broader
    cultural shift across the LCS community.

    “To say I’m proud of Wichita’s engineering team would be an understatement,” Snover said.
    “Their initiative, professional curiosity, and commitment to mastering their equipment are the
    enablers of our success at sea. With maintenance requirements becoming less reliant on
    contracted shore side support in the LCS community, it is imperative that Wichita Sailors take
    ownership of our equipment and learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of potential failure.
    We, as a team onboard Wichita, have made ownership the foundation of our culture and strive to
    demonstrate that Sailors at sea, when provided the necessary tools, parts, and materials, can
    ensure that each and every ship is ready on arrival when we are called to stand the watch.”

    USS Wichita departed Naval Station Mayport in October 2025 for a regularly scheduled
    deployment with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, supporting missions
    assigned by U.S. Fourth Fleet and U.S. Second Fleet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 14:41
    Story ID: 556668
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wichita Crew Completes Critical Repairs at Sea, Sustains Mission Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version