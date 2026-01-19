USS Wichita Crew Completes Critical Repairs at Sea, Sustains Mission Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

CARIBBEAN SEA — Sailors aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita

(LCS 13) recently completed a series of critical engineering repairs while deployed,

demonstrating the growing self-sufficiency and technical expertise of the Littoral Combat Ship

force.



While operating in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations, Wichita Sailors repaired key ship

systems, including a ship’s service diesel generator (SSDG), a main propulsion diesel engine

(MPDE), and supporting auxiliary equipment. These efforts allowed the warship to remain fully

mission capable.



Repairs of this scope were previously conducted during shipyard availabilities; however, through

dedicated training, strict adherence to technical documentation, and a drive to master their craft,

Wichita Sailors demonstrated the importance of ownership and self-sufficiency in sustaining

operational readiness.



“Our primary task is to maintain and operate the engineering plant in a consistently high state of

readiness in order to support the ship’s mission as an instrument of national policy,” said Lt.

Brandon Cravey, Wichita’s chief engineer. “Our weekly engineering evolutions and damage

control drills allow us to respond quickly and efficiently to a wide variety of casualties. We must

be ready to answer all bells.”



The most significant repair began when watchstanders identified an abnormal lube oil leak on

one of the ship’s diesel generators. Acting quickly, Sailors secured the engine and isolated the

issue before it could escalate into a more serious casualty.



Engineering teams conducted a detailed inspection, identified a failed component, and completed

repairs within 24 hours—restoring full electrical generating capability without disrupting

operations. Advance planning by Wichita’s engineering and supply teams ensured high-demand

spare parts were available onboard, reducing reliance on shore-based support and shortening

repair timelines.



In a separate instance, Sailors repaired a failing heating element on one of the ship’s main

propulsion diesel engines. Working closely with Littoral Combat Ship Squadron Two and the

Navy logistics enterprise, the crew completed the repair within 72 hours with no impact to

operational tasking.



Cmdr. Travis Snover, Wichita’s commanding officer, said the crew’s success reflects a broader

cultural shift across the LCS community.



“To say I’m proud of Wichita’s engineering team would be an understatement,” Snover said.

“Their initiative, professional curiosity, and commitment to mastering their equipment are the

enablers of our success at sea. With maintenance requirements becoming less reliant on

contracted shore side support in the LCS community, it is imperative that Wichita Sailors take

ownership of our equipment and learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of potential failure.

We, as a team onboard Wichita, have made ownership the foundation of our culture and strive to

demonstrate that Sailors at sea, when provided the necessary tools, parts, and materials, can

ensure that each and every ship is ready on arrival when we are called to stand the watch.”



USS Wichita departed Naval Station Mayport in October 2025 for a regularly scheduled

deployment with an embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment, supporting missions

assigned by U.S. Fourth Fleet and U.S. Second Fleet.