Vandenberg Announces New Strategic Plan

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, has unveiled a new strategic plan outlining priorities for 2026 and beyond, as the installation prepares for continued growth in space launch, test operations and national security missions.



Vandenberg is a critical hub for national defense and U.S. space operations. As one of only two major strategic space launch bases in the country, it supports national security objectives and hosts all three U.S. Space Force Field Commands, serving as a central node for command, control, and training of space forces.



Additionally, Vandenberg is home to over 54 mission partners and supports vital operations like orbital tracking, advanced testing, and homeland defense.



To meet the needs to the U.S. Space Force, the plan is built around three core pillars, Mission, People and Future, and is designed to guide the base through an era of increased operational demand and technological change.



Vandenberg closed out 2025 by marking a historic launch tempo. The base oversaw 71 space launch and missile tests, the highest launch rate since the 1970s. The new strategy seeks to build on that momentum while addressing challenges tied to capacity, infrastructure and workforce readiness.



At the center of the plan is a focus on mission.



“We must expand our capacity for full-spectrum operations as launch demand continues to rise,” Horne said. “Our commitment to our mission will ensure reliable access to space for warfighters, mission partners and commercial customers in alignment with national space policy and the U.S. Space Force Commercial Space Strategy.”



Key mission priorities include streamlining operations, improving efficiency across the spaceport and strengthening the resilience and security of critical infrastructure. The plan also reinforces Vandenberg’s efforts to build a ‘Spaceport of the Future’ by expanding spaceport throughput, enhancing launch and test range support, growing airfield operations and hardening base infrastructure.



The second pillar centers on people and improving quality of life for the workforce and their families. Mission success depends on a healthy, supported and empowered workforce. The plan aims to invest in education, training and professional development for Guardians, Airmen and civilians, making Vandenberg a ‘base of choice.’



The final pillar focuses on preparing Vandenberg for the future through the deliberate pursuit of the Spaceport 2036 vision.



“The energy at Vandenberg today is fueled by record-breaking operations and the pursuit of our Spaceport 2036 Vision,” said Horne. “As we confront the challenge of surging launch rates, we require innovative solutions, increased resources, and strong partnerships to modernize infrastructure, maximize capacity, and shape national policy.”



The plan acknowledges that much of the base’s existing infrastructure was designed for a different era and must evolve to meet modern demands. To address this, Space Launch Delta 30 plans to modernize base support functions and aggressively pursue automation.



Data-driven decision making and innovative technologies are expected to help transition space launch from a labor-intensive process to a highly automated and routine execution.



The 2026 strategic plan positions Vandenberg Space Force Base to sustain its role as a vital national security spaceport while adapting to rapid growth and change.



Together, the three pillars of Mission, People and Future are intended to ensure Vandenberg remains a competitive, resilient and innovative launch and test range.

Horne emphasized that long-term planning, resilience and adaptability are essential in maintaining a strategic advantage.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2026 Date Posted: 01.23.2026 13:17 Story ID: 556650 Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vandenberg Announces New Strategic Plan, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.