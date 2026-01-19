DLA Distribution’s New Microgrid is first of its kind in Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, aboard NAS Sigonella Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy – Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Sigonella, Italy, marked a major milestone in energy resilience with the activation of two new solar arrays and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 15 aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella.



The project, led by DLA Distribution Sigonella, introduces a self-sustaining microgrid that enhances the command’s ability to maintain uninterrupted logistics operations during commercial power outages. The system is the first of its kind within both DLA and Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, and aligns with broader Department of War efforts to strengthen energy security at critical installations.



The new capability builds on earlier renewable energy initiatives implemented at NAS Sigonella beginning in 2016. Those initial solar photovoltaic installations, coordinated with the host installation, significantly reduced energy costs, saving more than $100,000 annually, and recouped their investment by 2022. The addition of battery storage and microgrid controls expands those efficiencies by allowing facilities to operate independently from the commercial power grid when necessary.



The system employs sodium nickel chloride batteries to store excess solar energy for use during nighttime operations and periods of reduced sunlight. Each of the two BESS can supply up to 400 kilowatt-hours of power. In the event of a utility outage, the microgrid automatically transitions to an isolated operating mode, combining stored energy, solar generation, and generator support to sustain continuous operations for up to 14 days on a single fuel load.



The project was the result of close collaboration between DLA Installation Management and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Sigonella, underscoring the importance of partnership in delivering innovative infrastructure solutions that support both tenant missions and installation-wide readiness.

“This system strengthens NAS Sigonella’s ability to sustain critical operations during power disruptions while advancing our energy resilience goals,” said NAVFAC Public Works Officer, Cmdr. Seth Cochran. “By investing in renewable energy and modern microgrid technology, we are ensuring our tenant commands and supported forces can continue their missions without interruption.”



While designed to support DLA Distribution Sigonella’s logistics mission, the microgrid also provides installation-wide benefits to NAS Sigonella. By reducing reliance on generators and decreasing fuel consumption during outages, the system helps ease demand on base infrastructure, improves overall energy resilience, and supports a safer operating environment for military, civilian, and host-nation personnel.



As NAS Sigonella continues to serve as a strategic logistics and operational hub in the Mediterranean region, initiatives like this microgrid enhance the installation’s ability to support joint and allied forces while aligning with Department of War goals for energy independence, resilience, and sustainability.



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.