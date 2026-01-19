(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former 158th Fighter Wing Commander Promoted to Brigadier General

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel P. Finnegan was promoted to the rank of brigadier general, marking a significant milestone in a career spanning more than three decades of service to the United States Air Force, the Vermont National Guard, and the Nation.

    “Brig. Gen. Finnegan exemplifies extraordinary leadership and operational experience as a homegrown Green Mountain Boy," said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont’s Adjutant General. “I have seen his expertise firsthand. This achievement is well deserved.”

    Finnegan began his military career in 1990 as an aircraft maintenance apprentice at the Vermont Air National Guard before earning his commission through the Academy of Military Science in 1995. He has flown the F-16A, F-16C, and the F-35A Lightning II, accumulating more than 4,000 flight hours.

    Finnegan is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School and Air War College and holds a master’s degree in leadership from Norwich University. His awards include the U.S. Air Force Kolligian Trophy, the Meritorious Service Medal with multiple oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal, and numerous campaign and service medals.

    Throughout his career, Finnegan has held a broad range of operational and leadership assignments, including 134th Fighter Squadron Commander, 158th Maintenance Squadron Commander, 158th Maintenance Group Commander, 158th Vice Wing Commander, and 158th Fighter Wing Commander. His operational experience includes deployments to Panama, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Korea, Iraq, and Kuwait in support of U.S. and coalition operations.

    For more information, contact the Vermont Air National Guard Public Affairs Office at (802) 660-5451.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

