Fresh Flavors Meet Fresh Savings as Salad Wednesday Returns for Exchange Diners

DALLAS – Diners can stack the savings and toss the guilt at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants with Salad Wednesday (https://flic.kr/p/2rT5KHi).

With Salad Wednesday, part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative, diners save $2 on any entrée salad priced at $4 or higher at participating restaurants. MILITARY STAR® cardmembers save an additional 10% off their salad purchase when using their card.

“The Exchange recognizes that healthy habits don’t require big leaps, but small consistent choices can drive meaningful results,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Salad Wednesday is the Exchange’s commitment to fueling our military’s wellness goals by offering healthier, better-for-you options one meal at a time.”

For more information on the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 program, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/befit/. To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com

Facebook-friendly version: Lettuce take the guesswork out of healthy eating. Eat clean and save green on Salad Wednesdays with the Exchange! Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-39j

-- 30 --

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange