    Fresh Flavors Meet Fresh Savings as Salad Wednesday Returns for Exchange Diners

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Story by Teonja Tatum 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    DALLAS – Diners can stack the savings and toss the guilt at Army & Air Force Exchange Service restaurants with Salad Wednesday (https://flic.kr/p/2rT5KHi).

    With Salad Wednesday, part of the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative, diners save $2 on any entrée salad priced at $4 or higher at participating restaurants. MILITARY STAR® cardmembers save an additional 10% off their salad purchase when using their card.

    “The Exchange recognizes that healthy habits don’t require big leaps, but small consistent choices can drive meaningful results,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Salad Wednesday is the Exchange’s commitment to fueling our military’s wellness goals by offering healthier, better-for-you options one meal at a time.”

    For more information on the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 program, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/befit/. To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com

    Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

