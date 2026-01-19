TEC hosts ALS Commandant Annual Review Workshop

Photo By Master Sgt. Regina Young | U.S. Air Force leaders gather for a photo during the Airman Leadership School Commandant Annual Review Workshop, Jan. 14, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the workshop, where commandants and senior leaders from across the enterprise came together to discuss strategies and best practices to train and educate future Total Force leaders through enlisted professional military education. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— Leaders responsible for shaping the next generation of Total Force non-commissioned officers gathered here Jan. 13–14, as the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the Airman Leadership School Commandant Annual Review Workshop.

Set against the backdrop of the snow-capped Smoky Mountains, the workshop brought together commandants from Airman Leadership Schools across the Total Force to align curriculum, share best practices, and address challenges impacting enlisted professional military education.

ALS commandants convene twice each year to collaborate on the direction and delivery of enlisted professional military education. These workshops provide a forum to deliberate emerging issues, exchange lessons learned, and ensure Airmen receive consistent and standardized professional military education regardless of duty location.

“From my vantage point as the commandant here, being the go-to location to host the Barnes Center’s ALS Commandant Annual Review Workshop is a great opportunity to showcase the TEC’s campus and the size, scope, and unique Total Force makeup of the Lankford EPME Center,” said Chief Master Sgt. Paul Butts, commandant of the Lankford EPME Center. “It helps maintain our relevance, effectiveness, and credibility across the EPME enterprise.”

The workshop featured a series of speakers who addressed evolving needs and challenges within EPME. Central to the discussions was the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education’s vision of achieving enduring strategic advantage through enlisted intellectual and leadership development.

“Last year marked the first time we gathered all 68 Total Force ALS commandants from across the Air Force at one location to discuss curriculum improvements, strategic alignment, and best practices,” said Col. Stephanie Q. Wilson, commander of the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education. “It is critical that Airmen receive consistent and standardized professional military education regardless of where they attend. This annual workshop ensures we deliver the right content at the right time to prepare new non-commissioned officers for increasingly complex operational environments, while also providing space for commandants to share lessons learned.”

The Barnes Center develops enlisted professional military education curricula and oversees Community College of the Air Force accreditation for the Lankford EPME Center, a division of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center. The Barnes Center also assigns Airmen to the Lankford Center, creating a Total Force campus comprised of active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve instructors.