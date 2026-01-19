(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TEC hosts ALS Commandant Annual Review Workshop

    TEC hosts ALS Commandant Annual Review Workshop

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force leaders gather for a photo during the Airman Leadership School Commandant Annual Review Workshop, Jan. 14, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the workshop, where commandants and senior leaders from across the enterprise came together to discuss strategies and best practices to train and educate future Total Force leaders through enlisted professional military education. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

    TEC hosts ALS Commandant Annual Review Workshop

