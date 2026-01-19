Locking in on Innovation: Inside Machine Shop Manufactures Its First Hatch Locking Ring

Machinist Tannar Boyer from the Inside Machine Shop developed a first-of-its-kind manufacturing process for a hatch locking ring to support the maintenance and overhaul of USS North Dakota (SSN 784) at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. This newly accomplished process has streamlined production and aided in minimizing risk for future availability repairs.

“Tannar’s workmanship will ensure that this hatch will keep our Sailors safe and prepared to execute missions when the time comes,” said Inside Machine Shop General Foreman Chase Laflamme.

The hatch locking ring is most often used to “lock” the submarine’s hatch cover in place, much like a metal washer (flat steel ring) keeps a screw in place. “A hatch locking ring keeps the hatch cover sealed and secure during standard operational diving,” said Mechanical Engineer Ken Kopp. The primary function of a hatch cover is to seal off the hatch opening preventing water from entering the interior of the vessel.

Once the need to manufacture the hatch locking ring was recognized, Boyer immediately got started on the research and development, followed by material acquisition and beginning the manufacturing process. “This process involved multiple complex machining operations — utilizing the equipment in the Inside Machine Shop area to a capacity it has never seen,” said Laflamme. “Tannar designed his own tooling to be used during the manufacturing, specifically to match the design complexity and rarity. Without Tannar's machining aptitude and determination, this manufacturing process could not have been achieved.”

“I worked out how I wanted to process the part and got started on making an aluminum mockup piece for proof of concept,” said Boyer. “Custom fixturing, tooling and good communication with programmers were key to making this work. After machining was complete, we installed the locking ring and everything was dimensionally satisfactory and fit up great.”

This remarkable example of deckplate innovation and expertise at all levels did not come without challenges. However, Boyer never let these challenges hinder his progression. One way Boyer was able to overcome the roadblocks and mitigate further risk was to manufacture a mockup hatch locking ring to execute operational risk management principles. This avoided any mistakes during machining operations on the material. As a result, Boyer manufactured the hatch locking ring with the materials available ahead of schedule, saving 140 man-hours, and cost.

“Watching Tannar’s innovative approach in manufacturing a locking ring for the hatch on North Dakota was truly impressive,” said Inside Machine Shop Supervisor Pat Wilson. “This is an extremely complex part that has never been made on any shipyard to date. Tannar only had one chance to manufacture this to specification due to the limited amount of material.”

To ensure precision of detail and operational success, Boyer collaborated with Kopp and the hatch ring engineering team, eliminating any additional revisions after the manufactured piece was completed. This would also ensure ultimate safety to avoid any exposure to the material the ring is made from.

“The process Tannar has developed and formalized will be utilized in all of the future manufacturing demands that the Navy fleet will need,” said Laflamme.

Manufacturing the hatch locking ring avoided having to pull other resources, and other codes were able to continue executing their critical operations on the shipyard without any additional workload.

“Tannar demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills and was faced with challenges that required both creativity and precision,” said Wilson. “From making his own tooling and fixtures, to streamlining a process for future success --- Tannar was able to find an effective solution. With Tannar’s expertise and high level of knowledge he was able to successfully manufacture this component with first-time quality. Tannar is considered one of the Inside Machine Shop’s expert machinists and really opened eyes across Portsmouth Naval Shipyard showcasing what type of challenging work can be accomplished.”