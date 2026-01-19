Date Taken: 11.18.2025 Date Posted: 01.22.2026 06:57 Photo ID: 9487409 VIRIN: 251112-N-VG694-1001 Resolution: 4991x3327 Size: 3.73 MB Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Locking in on Innovation: Inside Machine Shop Manufactures Its First Hatch Locking Ring, by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.