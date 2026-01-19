(l to r) Inside Machine Shop General Foreman Chase Laflamme, Machinist Tannar Boyer and Shop Supervisor Pat Wilson.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 06:57
|Photo ID:
|9487409
|VIRIN:
|251112-N-VG694-1001
|Resolution:
|4991x3327
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Locking in on Innovation: Inside Machine Shop Manufactures Its First Hatch Locking Ring, by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Locking in on Innovation: Inside Machine Shop Manufactures Its First Hatch Locking Ring
No keywords found.