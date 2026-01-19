(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cantigny Warrior Restaurant introduces ‘Old Ironside Café’ convenience option

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Cantigny Warrior Restaurant officially opened a “Go 4 Green” menu-driven grab and go station called “Old Ironside Café”.

    According to installation dietician Laura Bottoms, the new offering is designed to cater to nutritional convenience. Customers will find only items that fall under the green (high nutritional value) and yellow (moderate nutritional value) color codes of the “Go 4 Green” menu labeling system.

    Bottoms said the goal is to offer “Go 4 Green” menu items for every part of one’s meal - entrée, sides, and beverages - as an ongoing initiative to promote healthier choices on post.

    The café officially opened Jan. 21. Currently, the café is only available for lunch and is open to all service members.

    A meal from the café includes one entrée, up to one of each of available side items – for the price of one meal card swipe or $7.20 cash.

    Facility officials say the option to pay via credit card will be available soon.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 16:59
    Story ID: 556484
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cantigny Warrior Restaurant introduces ‘Old Ironside Café’ convenience option, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cantigny Warrior Restaurant introduces ‘Old Ironside Café’ convenience option

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Cantigny
    Warrior restaurant
    Army
    Kentucky
    Dining facility
    Go 4 Green

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version