Cantigny Warrior Restaurant introduces ‘Old Ironside Café’ convenience option

Fort Knox, Ky. — Cantigny Warrior Restaurant officially opened a “Go 4 Green” menu-driven grab and go station called “Old Ironside Café”.

According to installation dietician Laura Bottoms, the new offering is designed to cater to nutritional convenience. Customers will find only items that fall under the green (high nutritional value) and yellow (moderate nutritional value) color codes of the “Go 4 Green” menu labeling system.

Bottoms said the goal is to offer “Go 4 Green” menu items for every part of one’s meal - entrée, sides, and beverages - as an ongoing initiative to promote healthier choices on post.

The café officially opened Jan. 21. Currently, the café is only available for lunch and is open to all service members.

A meal from the café includes one entrée, up to one of each of available side items – for the price of one meal card swipe or $7.20 cash.

Facility officials say the option to pay via credit card will be available soon.

