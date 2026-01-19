Service Beyond the Uniform: Maj. Hung Nguyen, General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Recipient

Courtesy Photo | Pharmacokinetics Laboratory Manager Hung working in the lab, October 14, 2025, at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington. Nguyen is the recipient of the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award through the US Army. (Courtesy Photo By Robert B. Hood, Fred Hutch Cancer Center Sr. Multimedia Producer) see less | View Image Page

Story By Chief Warrant Officer 2 Khristian Viray Jan. 12, 2026

On January 27, Major Hung Nguyen will stand among a select group of company-grade officers and warrant officers at the Pentagon to receive one of the Army’s highest honors, the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. Selection for this award honors Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional performance, exemplary leadership, and a steadfast commitment to Army values, distinguished further by outstanding technical expertise and tactical proficiency.

For Nguyen, service is not confined to a uniform or a single profession; it is a lifelong commitment rooted in family history, leadership, and a deeply personal mission of service to others. Whether leading Soldiers in the U.S. Army Reserve or advancing cancer care and research at Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington. Nguyen exemplifies service through purpose and impact.

Currently serving as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, Nguyen also holds a critical civilian role as the Pharmacokinetics Manager at Fred Hutch Cancer Center, where his work directly contributes to saving lives. Across both professions, he demonstrates General Douglas MacArthur’s ideals of “Duty, Honor, and Country” and has a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership, and achievement.

A Mission That Saves Lives

At Fred Hutch, Nguyen leads the Pharmacokinetics Laboratory, a specialized team focused on understanding how the body processes medications.

In addition to traditional pharmacokinetics, the lab conducts pharmacogenomics, analyzing a patient’s DNA to determine how they metabolize medications. This personalized approach enables clinicians to tailor treatment regimens, increasing effectiveness while reducing harmful side effects and improving patient survival outcomes.

“This is one of those positions where you can see something tangible happen,” Nguyen explained. “In this case, it’s hearing or seeing patients get better.”

Nguyen’s dedication to this mission is deeply personal.

“I, like so many others, have been profoundly affected by cancer,” he shared. “That experience fueled my passion for contributing to an organization whose mission, values, and commitment to excellence align so closely with my own.”

For Nguyen and his team, each patient’s story is a reminder of why precision medicine matters. “It’s impossible to measure the satisfaction we feel knowing our work helped someone through the toughest part of their life,” he said. “It’s fulfilling in a way that never gets lost on us.”

26 Years of Army Leadership

Nguyen’s Army career spans more than 26 years, marked by adaptability, steady progression, and leadership across multiple disciplines.

He enlisted in 1999 as a combat medic, serving with the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital in Alaska before transitioning to active duty as an emergency room medic at Madigan Army Medical Center at Fort Lewis, Washington. Eager for new challenges, he transitioned to the Infantry, rising through the ranks as a squad leader and drill sergeant before achieving the senior enlisted rank of first sergeant with the 1st Battalion 414th Infantry Regiment.

In 2014, Nguyen earned a direct commission as an Engineer Officer, reigniting his military career with the rank of second lieutenant. Over the years, he has served in key leadership roles, including platoon leader and executive officer with the 391st Engineer Company based in Boise, Idaho. He later advanced to command the 671st Engineer Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), where he led more than 200 Soldiers in complex engineering and bridging operations.

“That company taught me more than I could ever give back,” Nguyen said. “Especially the NCOs (non-commissioned officers). They kept me grounded and moving in the right direction.”

Today, he serves with the 411th Engineer Battalion in Hawaii, where he leads the battalion’s Construction Management Team, and recently deployed as a Project Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the war-torn country of Syria.

Across every assignment, Nguyen emphasizes one leadership principle above all:

“Focus on the people on the ground. They’re in the thick of it. Listen to them. They know the environment, the problems, and the solutions better than anyone.”

Recognition and Responsibility Receiving the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award is less about personal achievement and more about shared purpose for Nguyen.

“This award reflects more than 26 years of service made possible by the unwavering support of my family, mentors, staff, and colleagues,” he said.

The recognition underscores the core values he strives to embody: duty, honor, integrity, and selfless service, while inspiring him to continue leading with humility and purpose.

“It is humbling and motivating. It reinforces my responsibility to lead with integrity, foster collaboration, and inspire others to reach their full potential.”

A Legacy Built on Sacrifice

Nguyen’s commitment to service is deeply rooted in his family’s extraordinary history. His father’s life reads like a testament to courage and resilience. A South Vietnamese soldier who once fought beside American forces during the Vietnam War, he endured years of hardship after the fall of Saigon, including imprisonment in a re-education camp. Eventually, he risked everything to flee his homeland, escaping by boat to begin anew as a refugee.

Arriving in the United States with little more than hope, Nguyen’s father rebuilt his life from the ground up. Learning a new language, adapting to a foreign culture, and raising a family through sheer determination and sacrifice. His story now lives on in his son’s oath to serve, bridging generations bound by strength, perseverance, and devotion to freedom.

“My parents are no strangers to adversity,” Nguyen reflected. “They gave us shelter, meals, and encouragement to do better than they did. We owe it to our parents and to this country to be our best.”

That legacy shaped Nguyen’s belief in the greatness of the United States and his lifelong commitment to service.

It Takes a Village

Balancing the responsibilities of a citizen-Soldier and a civilian leader requires discipline, adaptability, and a strong support system.

“As the saying goes, it takes a village,” Nguyen said.

He credits his wife and daughter for their unwavering support and personal sacrifices, as well as the leadership and colleagues at Fred Hutch who foster a culture of flexibility, understanding, and encouragement.

“Their support allows me to remain consistent and effective in both roles while honoring my commitments to my family, my team, and my country.”

Nguyen views his civilian and military roles as mutually reinforcing.

“They are two sides of the same coin. The skills I gain in one role enhance my effectiveness in the other, allowing me to bring my best self to both organizations.”

Looking Ahead

To Nguyen, success isn’t measured in rank or accolades but in the lives he has impacted, from patients and Soldiers to family. As a father, he hopes to pass down the same grit and perseverance his parents once instilled in him.

“That’s how I live my life,” Nguyen said. “To be my best, to do my best, and to leave something better than I found it.”

With quiet excellence and unwavering leadership, Maj. Hung Nguyen embodies a lifelong commitment to service, demonstrating that true leadership extends beyond uniform and duty, and that every act of service can leave a lasting mark.

Award Ceremony

The General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Awards Ceremony event will be livestreamed from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST, January 27, 2026, at https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37334