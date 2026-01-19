General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award - Hung Nguyen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pharmacokinetics Laboratory Manager Hung working in the lab, October 14, 2025, at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington. Nguyen is the recipient of the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award through the US Army.



(Courtesy Photo By Robert B. Hood, Fred Hutch Cancer Center Sr. Multimedia Producer)