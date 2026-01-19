USAMMC-E leader tapped for prestigious Iron Majors course

Courtesy Photo | Jamen Woodstock, accountable officer and supervisor of the Quality Assurance Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jamen Woodstock, accountable officer and supervisor of the Quality Assurance Division at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, was selected to attend U.S. Army Medical Department’s Iron Majors Week in March. The event is a selective leadership development course for high-potential majors and civilian equivalents. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Jamen Woodstock, an Army Civilian assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, has been selected to attend the annual Iron Majors Week in March.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Medical Department, or AMEDD, Iron Majors Week is a selective leadership development course for high-potential majors and civilian equivalents.



The prestigious event – set for March 16-20 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas – focuses on strategic vision, leadership, networking and future initiatives in Army Medicine through briefings, panel discussions with senior leaders, collaborative projects and site visits, such as to the Pentagon or the National Museum of the U.S. Army.



Woodstock, USAMMC-E’s accountable officer and supervisor of its Quality Assurance Division, was one of four civilians selected to attend. He joins 36 majors from different AMEDD disciplines, including the dental, medical, medical specialist, nurse and veterinary corps.



“It truly is an honor,” said Woodstock, a retired Army captain. “It always feels good when leadership recognizes your hard work, and this is no exception. This is a great opportunity to learn from and gain exposure to strategic-level viewpoints from other leaders across the different sectors of AMEDD.”



After retiring from active duty in 2020, Woodstock returned to USAMMC-E as a civilian about a year later, resuming the accountable officer role he previously held in uniform. He said the transition allowed him to dedicate his full attention to the position.



“As an Army officer, you wear so many hats that it’s hard to become a true expert in any single one,” he explained. “I never really had enough bandwidth in my schedule to give 100% of my efforts to being an exceptional accountable officer.”



Since returning, Woodstock has been a go-to trainer for incoming accountable officers at other medical materiel centers around the globe, a responsibility in which he takes great pride.



“A lot of what I do is training new military leaders at USAMMC-E and other organizations so we can all be good stewards of government funds and resources,” he said.



USAMMC-E is a direct reporting unit to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command. It serves as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, providing medical logistics support to the warfighter and families throughout U.S. European and African commands, as well as Department of State and U.S. Central Command activities.



AMLC, a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, delivers integrated medical logistics that enables Army and Joint Force readiness from the strategic support area to the tactical edge.



Woodstock's appointment as the accountable officer is undersigned by both USAMMC-E and Defense Logistics Agency-Troop Support. He has been entrusted with oversight of an account valued at nearly $200 million in annual obligation authority. Woodstock essentially serves as an auditor, overseeing and managing usage of the Defense Working Capital Fund, or DWCF.



The DWCF is a Department of War revolving fund that operates like a self-sustaining business to finance internal commercial activities, such as supplying parts, maintaining equipment and providing services. It generates revenue through fees charged to customers or other DoW entities to cover costs and remain financially stable. The program offers flexibility, allowing inventory management and ensuring the continuous delivery of essential support services for the warfighter.



“When mistakes happen, I audit our processes and identify system failures that can be addressed to prevent future errors,” he said. “Using Power BI, I create dashboards to help leadership visualize the underlying issues and track year over year statistics and performance indicators.”



Woodstock added that process changes, fully embraced by the workforce, have “had a huge impact on the financial health of our account, and directly improved the customer experience” through reduced order errors.



“I look forward to attending Iron Majors Week to not only learn from others across the medical enterprise but also bring a little of my perspective and expertise to share as well,” he said.