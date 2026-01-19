Jamen Woodstock, accountable officer and supervisor of the Quality Assurance Division at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, was selected to attend U.S. Army Medical Department’s Iron Majors Week in March. The event is a selective leadership development course for high-potential majors and civilian equivalents.
USAMMC-E leader tapped for prestigious Iron Majors course
