    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Jamen Woodstock

    Jamen Woodstock

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Jamen Woodstock, accountable officer and supervisor of the Quality Assurance Division at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, was selected to attend U.S. Army Medical Department’s Iron Majors Week in March. The event is a selective leadership development course for high-potential majors and civilian equivalents.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9486336
    VIRIN: 260121-A-A4458-1001
    Resolution: 767x960
    Size: 185.21 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jamen Woodstock, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMC-E leader tapped for prestigious Iron Majors course

