USS Frank Cable Holds Change of Command

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) held a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 16, 2026.



Capt. Mike Rodriguez, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, relieved Capt. Mike Thompson, from Midlothian, Texas, as the commanding officer.



During his remarks, Thompson praised the Frank Cable crew’s achievements through his tenure as commanding officer. “Serving as your captain has been a true privilege, and I am eternally grateful to the Navy for the opportunity to lead this outstanding team of Sailors and civilian mariners,” said Thompson. “I have watched this crew rise to every challenge, displaying the full scope of tender capabilities both here in Guam and on deployment. These experiences, and the opportunity to uphold the Navy’s core values each day, will remain with me well beyond this tour. Thank you for your continued dedication and teamwork. You are a vital part of the Submarine Force that helps ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, so that all who are dedicated to freedom may enjoy peace and prosper.”



Thompson assumed command of Frank Cable in Dec. 2023. He led the crew through a critical expeditionary period which included the ship serving as the lead maintenance activity submarine tender for Submarine Force units visiting and operating out of Guam. Frank Cable completed the first-ever submarine tender visit to Jeju-do, South Korea, where the crew built on the nations’ bilateral submarine force partnership by conducting a mooring exercise with Republic of Korea Navy submarine Na Dae-Yong (SS-069) Oct.11, 2024.



In 2025, Thompson led Frank Cable on a four-month deployment visiting 11 Indo-Pacific ports, including a historic port visit to Brisbane, Australia. During the visit, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) moored alongside Frank Cable, marking the first visit by an Ohio-class submarine to the city. In addition, Frank Cable brought the Indian Navy Sindhughosh-class submarine INS Sindhuvijay (S62) alongside, during a visit to Chennai, India, demonstrating the submarine tender’s capacity to maintain and repair allied and partner nation submarines throughout the Indo-Pacific. Thompson’s next assignment will be to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia.



Rodriguez addressed the crew during his remarks stating, “It is an incredible honor to assume command of USS Frank Cable, especially having had the opportunity to serve as executive officer.” He continued, “To return to this storied ship and have the responsibility of leading this crew is deeply meaningful to me. Frank Cable has an exceptional legacy of supporting the mission around the world, and I’ve seen firsthand the professionalism and dedication of the crew who make that happen every day. I’m proud to take the lead of this team and look forward to continuing the great work we do here in Guam and around the world.”



Rodriguez graduated from the University of Arizona in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and earned a Master in Business Administration from National University. At sea, Rodriguez served as a division officer aboard USS Chicago (SSN 721), as weapons officer aboard USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Blue, and as executive officer of USS Michigan (SSGN 727) Blue. While ashore, Rodriguez has served as submarine operations liaison officer at Naval Special Warfare Group Three, as operations officer strategic systems programs, chief of training and exercises for plans and policy at U.S. Strategic Command, and deputy commander of Submarine Squadron Fifteen in Guam. He assumed the duties as Frank Cable’s executive officer in March 2024.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-supplies submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.



