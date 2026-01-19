Finding Common Ground in the Nation’s Capital

Photo By Billy Blankenship | Ohio National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission stand...... read more read more Photo By Billy Blankenship | Ohio National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission stand watch in their assigned patrol area in Washington, D.C., January 2026. Through presence patrols across key transit hubs and surrounding neighborhoods, the Soldiers work alongside local and federal law enforcement partners to help deter crime and enhance public safety. Their visible presence reinforces community confidence and supports a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to keeping the nation’s capital safe and accessible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — As evening settles over the city, Ohio National Guard Soldiers fan out across Metro platforms, sidewalks and public spaces where thousands of people pass through every night. Some commuters hurry past, others pause to ask a question or offer a quiet thank you. For the Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, those everyday interactions reflect a steady, visible presence focused on safety, reassurance and public trust across the nation’s capital.



For Sgt. Matthew Karpowicz, arriving in Washington later in the mission meant joining an operation already defined by routine, coordination and partnership. The tempo was steady, the expectations clear, and the Guard’s role firmly rooted in support.



“We weren’t here from the very beginning,” Karpowicz said. “But people are used to seeing us out here now, and it feels impactful. We’ve been able to help a lot of civilians.”



That consistency is by design. The mission emphasizes visible presence, coordination and disciplined decision-making in shared public spaces—an approach that reinforces confidence while allowing local authorities to lead. For Guardsmen, it means operating in complex environments where professionalism and judgment matter as much as tactical skill.



Karpowicz, a medic by military occupational specialty, said the experience has sharpened skills that extend well beyond the mission.



“Communication and working with one another on a personal level has been good,” he said. “I supervise people at work, and I think this has helped me become a better leader overall.”



Those leadership lessons are reinforced daily as Soldiers operate with a high degree of trust and responsibility. Patrols require junior leaders to assess situations quickly, communicate clearly and act with restraint—skills that translate directly to future missions and civilian roles alike.



That sense of purpose resonated with Sgt. Cody Wallace, who said the mission’s value is most visible in the small, everyday moments that unfold during patrols.



“My highlight has been getting to help civilians who are actually in need,” Wallace said. “We’ve had a couple of medical emergencies, and just being there — that matters.”



Wallace said the mission’s purpose is clear in the impact it has on daily life across the city, particularly in transit hubs and public spaces where people gather.



“Just us being around creates deterrence,” he said. “We’ve had people come up to us and tell us they feel safer on the Metro. Seeing that difference makes the mission worth it.”



That focus on presence supports a broader effort to safeguard critical infrastructure and shared spaces while maintaining accessibility and public confidence. In Washington, those priorities converge nightly as Guardsmen work alongside law enforcement partners and remain approachable to the community.



Several of the Ohio Guardsmen described a growing sense of connection with residents and visitors alike, marked by routine conversations and simple exchanges during patrols.



“People are more willing to talk,” Karpowicz said. “Those interactions make a difference.”



For Spc. Esmeralda Valles, the mission has reinforced the importance of patience and empathy. A carpenter by military occupational specialty, she said working face-to-face with the public in Washington has broadened her perspective.



“Patience is a big one,” Valles said. “You hear people’s issues from all over the world here, and being able to stay positive, listen and show compassion really matters.”



Those interpersonal skills are essential in an environment shaped by diversity, differing viewpoints and constant movement. Valles said the experience has strengthened her ability to remain grounded and focused, regardless of the situation.



She recalled spending time near RFK Stadium, where informal interactions helped build trust and familiarity.



“Sometimes we’d play football with kids,” she said. “It shows them we’re people too. We’re here to help, to make sure they’re okay and to create a safe environment for them to grow up.”



That human connection is what Spc. Corbin Koverman said stands out most from his time in Washington. Supporting the mission has given him opportunities to work alongside Soldiers from other states while engaging with visitors from around the world in some of the city’s most recognizable spaces.



“I’d never been to D.C. before,” Koverman said. “We’ve talked to people from France, from Italy — people visiting the monuments who appreciate us being here. It gives you perspective.”



For many Guardsmen, that perspective reinforces the unique role they serve—bridging civilian life and uniformed service while contributing to stability in high-visibility environments. The mission offers a reminder that security at home depends on cooperation, presence and trust built over time.



“This isn’t just weekend drills or natural disasters,” Wallace said. “It’s a different kind of mission. You learn how the Guard can help in ways people don’t always see.”



As the night continues, the Ohio Guardsmen return to their patrols, blending into the steady rhythm of the city. Their role is not defined by constant action, but by consistency—showing up, staying engaged and reinforcing a sense of security through presence.



“We’re here to help wherever we’re needed,” Valles said. “You tell me where I need to be, and I’m there.”



In a city where national institutions, public spaces and daily life intersect, those steady presences reinforce a shared commitment to safety and resilience—one interaction at a time.