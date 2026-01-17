(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Finding Common Ground in the Nation's Capital

    

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission stand watch in their assigned patrol area in Washington, D.C., January 2026. Through presence patrols across key transit hubs and surrounding neighborhoods, the Soldiers work alongside local and federal law enforcement partners to help deter crime and enhance public safety. Their visible presence reinforces community confidence and supports a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to keeping the nation’s capital safe and accessible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9485342
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-VZ654-1005
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding Common Ground in the Nation’s Capital, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

