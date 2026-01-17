Finding Common Ground in the Nation’s Capital

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ohio National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission stand watch in their assigned patrol area in Washington, D.C., January 2026. Through presence patrols across key transit hubs and surrounding neighborhoods, the Soldiers work alongside local and federal law enforcement partners to help deter crime and enhance public safety. Their visible presence reinforces community confidence and supports a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to keeping the nation’s capital safe and accessible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)