Ohio National Guard Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission stand watch in their assigned patrol area in Washington, D.C., January 2026. Through presence patrols across key transit hubs and surrounding neighborhoods, the Soldiers work alongside local and federal law enforcement partners to help deter crime and enhance public safety. Their visible presence reinforces community confidence and supports a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to keeping the nation’s capital safe and accessible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9485342
|VIRIN:
|260120-Z-VZ654-1005
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Finding Common Ground in the Nation’s Capital, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Finding Common Ground in the Nation’s Capital
No keywords found.