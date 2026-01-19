Navy culinary specialists demonstrate cooking skills at Pennsylvania farm show

Photo By Joe Yanik | Culinary Specialist Petty Officer Second Class Jonathan Ortiz (left) participated in...... read more read more Photo By Joe Yanik | Culinary Specialist Petty Officer Second Class Jonathan Ortiz (left) participated in an Army/Navy Cook-Off Competition during the Pennsylvania Farm Show January 15, 2026 in Harrisburg, Pa. Ortiz is among the thousands of the Navy’s culinary specialists assigned afloat and ashore who manage all aspects of food service, from menu planning, to managing inventories and financials, and meal preparation. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Two of the Navy’s culinary specialists demonstrated their food preparation and cooking skills at military appreciation events during the Pennsylvania Farm Show Exposition Jan. 15, 2026, in Harrisburg, Pa.



Held annually, the Farm Show attracts more than half a million visitors who attend to gain a better understanding of the diversity and quality of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, which supports 593,000 Pennsylvania jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to the state’s economy each year.



Culinary Specialist Petty Officer Second Class (CS2) Jonathan Ortiz participated in an Army/Navy Cook-Off competition, while CS2 Kamaja Elmore prepared a pasta dish from scratch for a cooking demonstration. Both events occurred in front of a live audience of event-goers and civilian media.



Ortiz is currently on special assignment at the Secretary of War Executive Mess where he supports culinary services including catering official functions and producing more than 380 daily meals for the nation’s most senior defense leaders, such as Secretary of War, his Under Secretaries and senior military advisors.



Elmore is currently assigned as a galley watch captain for Naval District Washington. Galley watch captains are the backbone of food service production across the Navy and are responsible for all food service operations in the galley, similar to that of a restaurant manager. Elmore specializes in culinary service for government officials and distinguished visitors.



“Participating in this community relations event was a lot of fun,” Ortiz said. “But more importantly it was an opportunity to demonstrate the passion, knowledge and skill that we Navy culinary specialists possess to provide nutrient-dense and varied food options to our Navy’s Warfighters and to our nation’s most senior leaders.”



“Great tasting meals also a great morale booster, which is an important quality-of-life aspect of sustaining our Warfighters,” Elmore said.



Ortiz and Elmore are among the thousands of the Navy’s culinary specialists assigned afloat and ashore who manage all aspects of food service, from menu planning, to managing inventories and financials, and meal preparation. They also manage complex food service systems, implement nutritional optimization programs, and ensure food security in contested environments.



The Navy Food Service Program provides oversight and financial policy guidance for ensuring the Navy’s general messes operate efficiently and effectively, while delivering nutrient-dense and varied food options that fuel the Navy’s Warfighters.



Navy Food Service Program falls under the administration of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa.



NAVSUP oversees the career path of the Navy’s culinary specialists ensuring they received specialized training and necessary equipment to meet the challenges of 21st century battle space.



Beyond training and equipping, NAVSUP enables food service operations by managing supply chains through which ingredients, provisions and cooking equipment are delivered to Navy galleys across the globe.



Ortiz and Elmore’s participation in the Farm Show events spotlights how culinary specialists are our Navy’s front line enablers who ensure our nation’s Warfighters – who are the life-blood of our Navy- are well nourished and energized to fight and win today, tomorrow and well into the future.



The 2026 Farm Show – Pennsylvania State Fair™ – is the official kickoff for a year of America250PA commemorations celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. America250PA emphasizes Pennsylvania’s pivotal place in U.S. history as one of the original 13 colonies and its contributions to the nation’s founding, democratic traditions, and future prosperity.



