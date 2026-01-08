1st Space Brigade inducts newest noncommissioned officers

Photo By Brooke Nevins | The 1st Space Brigade welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an induction ceremony at the Prussman Chapel on Fort Carson, Jan. 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Brooke Nevins) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brooke Nevins | The 1st Space Brigade welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an induction...... read more read more

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 1st Space Brigade welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an induction ceremony at the Prussman Chapel on Fort Carson, Jan. 12, 2026.

The induction saw 13 inductees assume their new responsibility for mission achievement and Soldier well-being as they passed through the NCO arch and crossed sabers.

Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Rich, 1st Space Brigade command sergeant major, defined the duties and professionalism expected of America’s NCO Corps, which dates to the country’s inception.

“First, know your Soldiers,” Rich said. “Second, know when to push them; third, know when to slow them down; and last, but most importantly, keep balance in their lives.”

Three candles were lit during the ceremony – red for past NCO blood shed for freedom; white for present purity; and blue for future loyalty.

The speaker for the event, 1st Sgt. David Ortiz, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company, stressed to the inductees that to be a successful leader, they should strive to learn, have humility, embrace challenge, listen and set conditions for others to succeed.

“Becoming an NCO is one of the most meaningful milestones in your military career,” Ortiz said. “It's recognition of your hard work, your potential and your readiness to lead others. Being a noncommissioned officer is not just a title - it's a responsibility, a privilege, a call to leadership. As NCOs, you are the backbone of our Army. You are the bridge between the Soldiers and the officers and the example of discipline, integrity and dedication.”

Above all, he said, NCOs should care.

“Care about your organizations, care about your Soldiers, care about the mission, care about your future, care about your families, care about your careers. Just care – and what you produce will speak for itself in your career. Never forget that your influence extends beyond the uniform. It's in the lives you touch, the mentorship you provide and the legacy you leave behind.”

The Soldiers were then presented with certificates and issued the Charge of the NCO.

Additional photos can be found at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCGCzb.