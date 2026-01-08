(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Space Brigade NCO Induction Ceremony

    1st Space Brigade NCO Induction Ceremony

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Brooke Nevins 

    1st Space Brigade

    The 1st Space Brigade welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an induction ceremony at the Prussman Chapel on Fort Carson, Jan. 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Brooke Nevins)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026
    VIRIN: 260112-A-NX045-4737
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, 1st Space Brigade NCO Induction Ceremony, by Brooke Nevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Space Brigade inducts newest noncommissioned officers

