1st Space Brigade NCO Induction Ceremony

The 1st Space Brigade welcomed its newest noncommissioned officers during an induction ceremony at the Prussman Chapel on Fort Carson, Jan. 12, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Brooke Nevins)
1st Space Brigade inducts newest noncommissioned officers
