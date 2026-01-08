35th MST-S Drives Readiness Across JBLM Stryker Formations

Photo By Spc. Sar Paw | A sign for the 13th Maintenance Support Team–Stryker (MST-S), 542nd Support Maintenance Company, is displayed outside the unit motor pool on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 19, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. Activated in October 2023, the 35th Maintenance Surge Team–Stryker, part of the 542nd Support Maintenance Company, under the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 593d Corps Sustainment Command, quickly became one of Joint Base Lewis‑McChord’s most relied‑upon readiness assets. The Soldiers keep pace with demanding operational tempo, stepping immediately into missions that directly impact the deployability and lethality of Stryker formations across the installation.

Over the last year, the 35th MST‑S supported a wide range of operations, demonstrating both technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to the units they serve. Their efforts were instrumental in multiple major training and deployment cycles. The team assisted 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division with regeneration following a National Training Center validation in preparation for a Korea Rotational Forces deployment, ensuring all equipment was mission-capable and able to deploy on time. They also supported the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division through their KRF redeployment, the divestment of its Stryker A0 fleet, and their subsequent NTC rotation ahead of another KRF mission.

“Maintenance support is critical during the pre-deployment phase because it reduces risk and preserves training momentum for units preparing to deploy,” said Warrant Officer 1 Rodney McDonald, 35th MST-S maintenance chief. “It ensures the unit’s lethality is not compromised. Our Stryker Systems Maintainer (91S) mechanics are highly trained and postured to provide responsive maintenance support as needed.”

The most recent maintenance surge primarily focused on Stryker platforms; however, the team also supported recovery operations and repairs for other wheeled equipment as required. According to McDonald, successful coordination with unit leadership enables the maintenance team to identify priority requirements and allocate personnel and equipment where needed most. Preventive maintenance plays a key role in identifying and correcting deficiencies before deployment, ensuring equipment reliability and sustained combat power upon arrival in theater.

The 35th MST‑S continues to extend its reach across the installation and region. They provided critical maintenance capabilities to the 81st SBCT during Operation Raven Focus and to the 7th Infantry Division during Bayonet Focus Exercise, both conducted at the Yakima Training Center. Their work also includes a steady flow of scheduled and unscheduled maintenance requests from units across JBLM, ensuring that Stryker platforms always remain mission‑ready.

The team’s impact is measurable. Composed of highly trained, Stryker‑focused technical professionals, the 35th MST‑S completed more than 2,000 work orders to date, representing over 7,200 man‑hours dedicated to improving fleet readiness. Their ability to rapidly diagnose, repair, and return vehicles to operational status has made them an indispensable resource for commanders who rely on Strykers to train, deploy, and fight.

First Lt. Hailey Ostby, 35th’s platoon leader, emphasized that during her time as a maintenance platoon leader, she “had the honor of leading Soldiers who consistently excel and embody mission-first dedication.”

The team’s impact is measurable. Composed of highly trained, Stryker focused technical professionals, the 35th MST S completed more than 2,000 work orders to date, representing over 7,200 man-hours dedicated to improving fleet readiness. Their ability to rapidly diagnose, repair, and return vehicles to operational status has made them an indispensable resource for commanders who rely on Strykers to train and deploy.

“Day-to-day, MST-S Soldiers continue to effect change across America’s First Corps by bolstering the Stryker maintenance capabilities of the units we support,” Ostby continued. “Not only are they excellent Stryker mechanics, but they truly are a team. Watching how well they work together and how they always look out for each other has been a privilege and a highlight of my Army career so far.”

The unit’s mission continues to grow under the Army Transformation Initiative. I Corps recently gained the 4th Infantry Division as a subordinate unit, bringing two additional SBCTs into the 35th MST‑S’s sphere of responsibility. This expansion underscores the importance of the team’s work and the trust placed in their capabilities.

Despite their increased demand, Soldiers of the 35th MST‑S remain ready, trained, and equipped to meet every challenge. Their professionalism, technical mastery, and rapid‑response maintenance support continues strengthening operational readiness not only for JBLM’s Stryker brigades, but for all Stryker units requiring their expertise.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darrin Garner, senior ordnance logistics officer for the 593d CSC, serves as a liaison to 35th from I Corps and provides guidance based on current priorities and lines of efforts. Garner also serves as a mentor to the Soldiers of the 35th MST-S and places emphasis on the importance of their mission and the value it brings to commanders.

“Success in maintenance isn’t one person turning a wrench- it’s an entire team helping to turn challenges into capabilities,” Garner added.

As the Army evolves and the operational environment grows more complex, the 35th MST‑S stands as a model of adaptability, precision, and commitment, ensuring that the I Corps Stryker fleets remain prepared to deploy, fight, and win whenever called upon.