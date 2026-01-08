Skills take center stage: Army Community Service rolls out resume writing assistance during Merit Hiring Plan reform

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Army Community Service (ACS) officials at Tobyhanna Army...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Army Community Service (ACS) officials at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania teamed with Picatinny Arsenal counterparts to brief the Oﬃce of Personnel Management’s (OPM) new Merit Hiring Plan which modernizes recruitment practices, eliminates outdated barriers, and reaﬃrms the foundational principle that federal employment is based on skill, dedication, and a commitment to American ideals. see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Army Community Service (ACS) officials at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania teamed with Picatinny Arsenal counterparts to brief the Oﬃce of Personnel Management’s (OPM) new Merit Hiring Plan which modernizes recruitment practices, eliminates outdated barriers, and reaﬃrms the foundational principle that federal employment is based on skill, dedication, and a commitment to American ideals.



Led by Gretchen Bentler, an ACS Specialist at Tobyhanna, with the assistance of Sarah Ibanez at Picatinny, the hour-long training session touched on key components of the Merit Hiring Plan along with new Federal resume layout standards.



ACS is the Army’s primary organization that provides comprehensive support programs to Soldiers (active duty, Guard, Reserve), Army retirees, Department of the Army Civilians, and their Family members. It’s a “one-stop shop” for a wide range of quality-of-life programs designed to the help the Army community by providing resources related to personal finance, career development, family support, and more.



In his January 20, 2025, Executive Order 14170, Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service (“Restoring Merit”) President Trump directed that “recruitment and hiring processes” become “more efficient and focused on serving the Nation” and that hiring be based on “merit, practical skill, and dedication to our Constitution.”



The order stated that the changes will “ensure that the Federal workforce is prepared to help achieve American greatness and attract the talent necessary to serve our citizens effectively.”



As a result, the White House Domestic Policy Council (DPC), in coordination with OPM, issued a new Merit Hiring Plan for the federal workforce in May 2025. This new plan is an ambitious overhaul of federal hiring processes to restore accountability, ensure merit-based recruitment, and attract top talent to the federal government.



Key reforms introduced by the Merit Hiring Plan include a mandate to reduce the government-wide time-to-hire to under 80 days. The plan also emphasizes a move towards skills-based hiring, which includes eliminating unnecessary degree requirements for many positions.



A significant change in the application process is the replacement of self-assessment questionnaires with technical or alternative assessments to evaluate a candidate's abilities. The plan also streamlines the application by imposing a two-page limit on resumes.



“To better align with private sector standards and ease the transition for job seekers, the Merit Hiring Plan now enforces a two-page resume limit,” said Bentler. “This new, condensed format requires a more strategic and precise approach to crafting your federal resume. You will need to focus on highlighting your most impactful skills and experiences to stand out.”



The new plan also introduces a series of short essay questions to applicants for most positions. These questions inquire about a candidate's commitment to the Constitution and how they would advance the President's policy priorities.



The Merit Hiring Plan also directs the cessation of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in hiring and recruitment. Instead, the plan calls for recruiting "patriotic Americans" and places a strong emphasis on hiring veterans and individuals for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields.



“We encounter people from all different points in their career, and it can be daunting to tune up your federal resume,” said Ibanez. “Whether it is their first shift within their federal career or their fourth, we find that the resume class in addition to using ACS as a resource is a good grasp for them to polish and shine their resume during their next application process.”



To find out more about Civilian employment with the Department of War (DOW), visit [https://www.dodciviliancareers.com/](https://www.dodciviliancareers.com/)



To get in contact with an ACS rep at Picatinny, visit [https://picatinny.armymwr.com/programs/acs](https://picatinny.armymwr.com/programs/acs) or call 973-724-7247.



ACS will offer another training opportunity on Thursday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Register by emailing [usarmy.tyad.usamc.mbx.acs@army.mil](mailto:usarmy.tyad.usamc.mbx.acs@army.mil)