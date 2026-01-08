434th ARW Command Post earn AFRC-level recognition Your browser does not support the audio element.

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – The 434th Air Refueling Wing Command Post, earned an Air Force Reserve Command-level award for October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025.



The unit earned the Large Installation All-Domain C2 Operations Node of the Year award, which recognizes outstanding performance in managing operations, communications and readiness within All-Domain C2 Operations.



“We flew more hours last year than I’ve seen us fly ever in the 17 years that I’ve been here,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Hamilton, 434th ARW Command Post superintendent. “Not only is that a lot of aircraft, but it’s a lot for the controllers, because they’re having to coordinate all of that…and if they don’t do their job right, missions get cancelled. We just highlighted the effectiveness of our Airmen and the training that we give them.”



The Command Post serves as the eyes and ears for the base and its commander. They are responsible for managing military operations, assessing threats and disseminating accurate and timely information across the base.



The unit managed air refueling operations, that enabled mission impact across 699 sorties, 2,508.6 flight hours, 780 receiver aircraft and the delivery of 4.2 million pounds of fuel.



In addition to taking care of the mission, the unit also excelled in taking care of their Airmen.



Within their unit, they hosted a speed mentoring event for junior enlisted Airmen after noticing a lack of opportunity for mentorship during the UTA weekends; and developed and implemented a comprehensive operational reports training program for the base commanders and senior enlisted leaders. Their contributions reduced the average reporting time by three minutes, and ensured base leadership were aware of the reporting criteria.



“This award highlighted everything that we’ve trained for and the work that we’ve put in, not only during the week, but during the UTA weekends too,” said Hamilton. “It just reinforced that what we’re doing is working.”