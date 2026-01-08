(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    434th ARW Command Post earn AFRC-level recognition

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Mota 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing Command Post pose for a group photo in front of two KC-135R Stratotankers, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Sept. 7, 2024. The 434th ARW Command Post earned the 2025 Large Installation All-Domain C2 Operations Node of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ben Mota)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9481345
    VIRIN: 250907-F-FV960-1001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 434th ARW Command Post earn AFRC-level recognition, by MSgt Benjamin Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

