434th ARW Command Post earn AFRC-level recognition

Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing Command Post pose for a group photo in front of two KC-135R Stratotankers, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Sept. 7, 2024. The 434th ARW Command Post earned the 2025 Large Installation All-Domain C2 Operations Node of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ben Mota)