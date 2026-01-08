Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing Command Post pose for a group photo in front of two KC-135R Stratotankers, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Sept. 7, 2024. The 434th ARW Command Post earned the 2025 Large Installation All-Domain C2 Operations Node of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ben Mota)
|09.07.2024
|01.15.2026 13:24
|9481345
|250907-F-FV960-1001
|5712x4284
|3.5 MB
|INDIANA, US
|1
|2
434th ARW Command Post earn AFRC-level recognition
