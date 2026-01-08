AFDW Resiliency Day fosters framework for longevity

Photo By Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne, Air Force District of Washington command chief and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, gives opening remarks during AFDW Resiliency Day at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025. The purpose of this year’s AFDW Resiliency Day was to challenge members to reflect on themselves and learn about the importance of identifying and understanding what drives them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Air Force District of Washington held its annual Resiliency Day at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025.

This year’s event aimed to challenge members to reflect internally and learn about the importance of identifying and understanding what drives them. The full-day event consisted of first-hand accounts from guest speakers, guided conversation, a helping agency fair including resources such as financial, mental health, military family readiness center, legal, etc., followed by an immersion training.

“The theme focused on building a culture where people can handle change, grow as leaders, and strengthen their connections with others,” said Dr. Machelle Terrell, AFDW A1Z, Integrated Resilience Division director. “The goal is to help every member of headquarters AFDW lead with purpose, adapt with confidence, and feel supported by their community.”

The day kicked off with opening remarks, followed by a question-and-answer session from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Daniel DeVoe, AFDW commander and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Wynne, AFDW command chief and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, offering headquarters personnel direct communication and guidance from leadership.

“This is about developing toolkits, making connections and being aware of the resources available to us,” DeVoe said. “Today gives us a chance to take a step back and think through some of this.”

Throughout the day, DeVoe said that building resilience is essential to maintaining lethality.

“The number one quality I need from people is to be resilient,” Wynne said. “Days like this are not just another checked box, this is a day to learn something that will help you.”