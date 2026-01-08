Company commander earns leadership award

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Michelle Manning, the headquarters company commander of Allied Forces South Battalion in Naples, Italy, poses for a photo with Col. Jeremiah Pope, U.S. Army NATO brigade commander. Manning was named runner up in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa level of the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Jan. 12 at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. The MacArthur Leadership Award program was introduced in 1987 to recognize company-grade and junior warrant officers who demonstrate MacArthur’s ideals of Duty, Honor, Country, and have a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership, and achievement. (Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris Jr.) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – A U.S. Army NATO company commander was named runner up in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa level of the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Jan. 12 here at Clay Kaserne.

Capt. Michelle Manning, the headquarters company commander of Allied Forces South Battalion in Naples, Italy, is responsible for the readiness, training, development, and welfare of over 140 Soldiers dispersed across eight locations in six countries.

The MacArthur Leadership Award program was introduced in 1987 to recognize company-grade and junior warrant officers who demonstrate MacArthur’s ideals of Duty, Honor, Country, and have a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership, and achievement.

“Capt. Manning has exemplified the highest ideals of leadership, duty, and service. Her leadership is defined not only by measurable improvements in readiness, training, and accountability, but by the trust, respect, and esprit de corps she inspires in her Soldiers and peers,” said Lt. Col. Natalie Meng, commander of AFSouth Battalion.

Meng further emphasized Manning's commitment to Army values.

“Capt. Manning embodies the Army values in every action, fostering a command climate rooted in integrity and care for Soldiers and families,” said Meng. “Her ability to mentor, empower, and develop leaders at all levels has left a lasting impact on the organization and strengthened the multinational team she supports.”

Manning herself was taken aback by the honor, having been unaware of her nomination.

“Once the shock wore off, I felt extremely honored and grateful to be considered for such a prestigious award,” said Manning. “I am thankful to my battalion leadership and first sergeant for putting together my packet for submission, as well as U.S. Army NATO Brigade and USAREUR-AF leadership for their vote of confidence. It is incredibly meaningful to feel valued and recognized for my contributions.”

Manning explained that her motivation stems from a deep-seated commitment to her Soldiers, their families, her leaders, and the unit's mission.

“Building a reputation founded on trust and competence is extremely important to me and has always motivated me to go the extra mile,” she said.

She credits her success to the unwavering support of her family and the team she works with. She lauded Allied Forces South Battalion as the best organization she has been a part of and highlighted the significant role her battalion's leadership has played in her career development. She also gave a special mention to her first sergeant.

“I also want to give a special shout-out to my first sergeant, Phillip Heavrin, whose leadership and reliability exemplify the very best of the NCO Corps,” said Manning. “But most importantly, my Soldiers motivate me every day and give true purpose and meaning to this role.“

When asked for advice for young officers, Manning shared a simple but powerful philosophy: “Be the commander you always wished you had."

She elaborated on this point, encouraging them to learn from both positive and negative leadership examples to forge their own style.

“Leadership is not one-size-fits-all,” she explained. “Understand your Soldiers as individuals and tailor your approach to what motivates them to perform at their best. Kindness and care go a long way but never deviate from consistently upholding the standard.”