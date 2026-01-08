(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Company commander earns leadership award

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

01.11.2026

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO

    Capt. Michelle Manning, the headquarters company commander of Allied Forces South Battalion in Naples, Italy, poses for a photo with Col. Jeremiah Pope, U.S. Army NATO brigade commander. Manning was named runner up in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa level of the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award Jan. 12 at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany. The MacArthur Leadership Award program was introduced in 1987 to recognize company-grade and junior warrant officers who demonstrate MacArthur's ideals of Duty, Honor, Country, and have a proven record of extraordinary performance, leadership, and achievement. (Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. James Morris Jr.)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Company commander earns leadership award

