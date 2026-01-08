NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Teaches Meat Fabrication Skills to Fleet Culinary Specialists

Courtesy Photo | BANGOR, Wash.--Navy Culinary Specialists process a hog during a meat fabrication class at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team training facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Dec. 14. The course teaches Navy culinarhy personnel techniques for breaking down a hog into varous pork products such as chops and roasts. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

BANGOR, Washington – The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (FLCPS) Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) held a unique one-day hog processing course for Navy culinary personnel at the NFMT training facility on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Dec. 17.

The NFMT conducted the class by special request from the USS Nevada (SSBN 733) (Gold Crew) to give Navy Culinary Specialists (CS) from the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine the opportunity to learn how to hand process an entire hog into commonly used pork cuts such as chops, ribs, and roasts.

The skills taught in the course are somewhat unusual for culinary personnel serving at sea.

“Meat fabrication (butchery) is outside of the normal skills that Culinary Specialists get to use frequently, but it is still a part of our professional development. Getting CS’s into these meat fabrication classes is a great way to teach them these skill sets that are hard to learn on operational units with cramped spaces,” said Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarines) William Harris, NFMT Course Instructor.

Students watched as Harris explained what part of the hog each of the typical cuts of pork comes from, and demonstrated proper techniques for knife handling, sanitation, and trimming to give students an understanding of the whole picture regarding how an animal is processed into food.

Students then picked up their knives and went hands-on to gain practical experience and create high quality pork products commonly seen in grocery store meat counters and restaurants.

According to Harris, broadening the education of Culinary Specialists pays off not only in food quality for the crew, but also in terms of morale and professional development.

“Raising level of knowledge is a key part of what makes our Navy great. Giving these young CS’s a chance to learn a new skill set broadens their base knowledge and restores their passion for their craft,” said Harris.

The course, introduced in 2023, is designed to show culinary personnel a new side to their profession. The NFMT Training facility offers several classes that include seafood processing, scratch baking, wardroom mess protocols, and more.

“We offer a wide range of classes, but we can also set up any training that commands request,” said Harris.

For more information or to obtain a class schedule, commands can contact the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound NFMT at (360) 396-1325 or email William.c.harris248.mil@us.navy.mil.

The NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team provides classroom training for Navy culinary personnel and provides technical assistance visits to galley facilities on ships, submarines, and shore installations throughout the Puget Sound region.

NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound, based in Bremerton, Wash., is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil,www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.