NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Teaches Meat Fabrication Skills to Fleet Culinary Specialists

BANGOR, Wash.--Navy Culinary Specialists process a hog during a meat fabrication class at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team training facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Dec. 14. The course teaches Navy culinarhy personnel techniques for breaking down a hog into varous pork products such as chops and roasts. (Courtesy Photo)