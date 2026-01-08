(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Teaches Meat Fabrication Skills to Fleet Culinary Specialists

    12.14.2025

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound

    BANGOR, Wash.--Navy Culinary Specialists process a hog during a meat fabrication class at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team training facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Dec. 14. The course teaches Navy culinarhy personnel techniques for breaking down a hog into varous pork products such as chops and roasts. (Courtesy Photo)

    NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Navy Food Management Team Teaches Meat Fabrication Skills to Fleet Culinary Specialists

