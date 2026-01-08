Travis Airman earns officer commission after eight attempts

Photo By Roderick Tapnio | Official portrait of then-Master Sgt. Chavis Kendrick prior to commissioning. Kendrick later earned his commission through Officer Training School and now serves as a Cyber Warfare Officer. see less | View Image Page

After eight persistent attempts, a former enlisted airman from the 60th Medical Group has earned his commission, proving that perseverance and dedication can overcome any obstacle.

2nd Lt. Chavis Kendrick was recently commissioned through the Officer Training School after being selected for the line officer program.

Growing up in Miami and later Goose Creek, South Carolina, Kendrick’s early life instilled a strong work ethic. Before joining the Air Force, he balanced high school with lawn services and assisting his father's catering business. He initially considered a degree in hospitality and retail management but chose the Air Force to avoid student loan debt, following the advice of his father, a Navy veteran.

Kendrick’s journey to becoming an officer was far from easy.

"My main motivation initially was where I came from and my faith in God,” Kendrick said.

Losing his mother at 12 years old fueled his desire to be a role model for his siblings. This drive, coupled with his Air Force experience, solidified his ambition to one day become a squadron commander.

Despite setbacks, including initially failing the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test, Kendrick refused to give up. He said his wife and two sons became his driving force, pushing him forward even when he questioned his path. He credits his family, mentors, and fellow Airmen for their unwavering support.

Kendrick’s persistence extended to refining his application package over eight attempts. He sought mentorship, improved his test scores, and gained valuable experience at wing headquarters. He acknowledged the challenges of balancing military duties with application preparations, emphasizing the importance of a strong support system.

"Good things come to those who wait, and nothing worth having comes easy," Kendrick said, reflecting on his journey.

Now a Cyber Warfare Officer, Kendrick is attending a year-long training program at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, where he will learn to manage and defend the Department of War’s information networks. He aims to leverage his enlisted experience to lead with empathy and empower Airmen in his new role.

Reflecting on his journey, Kendrick shared a final piece of advice for others.

"Dream big, pursue your goals persistently, and walk with your head up and eyes open," he said. "If you find yourself in a waiting season, do what waiters do...and serve."