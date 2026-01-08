From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is continuing to drive innovation at the deckplate level, most recently at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment- San Diego, with the development of a first-of-its-kind test fixture.

The Engineering Department of PNSY DET-SD recently identified inefficiencies in testing a shipboard component. Upon flagging the issue, the engineering team looked to streamline the testing process by designing a fixture that would make testing faster and more accurate.

Beginning the push to process improvement, the engineering department provided the technical details of the test, including guidance for material selection and other information to ensure any prospective design would work correctly and safely. From there, the Inside Machine Shop test team and machinists began their search for a component on the shipyard or available to order that could solve their problem. When no such component was found, the team went to work designing what was needed entirely from scratch.

Using Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and engineering software, the assembly was modeled piece by piece — every element chosen for durability, accuracy and ease of use. “The design went beyond function; it was built with portability in mind, able to be partially disassembled, kitted, and deployed anywhere on the shipyard,” said PNSY DET-SD Production Manager BK Benard.

“Using CAD allowed us to test the design for fit and function prior to any material purchase ensuring the correct parts were selected and that manufactured designs synced across the whole assembly,” said Inside Machine Shop Supervisor John Mcmurrin. “It was ultimately a big help in ensuring first-time quality and reducing wasted material.”

Once the design was finalized, a complete manufacturing print was created so that anyone could reproduce and assemble the rig in the future. After the print passed its approval process, an engineering paper was issued, and the project moved into production.

The machining section of the Inside Machine Shop manufactured custom components to ensure perfect alignment and long-term reliability, after which the test section assembled the fixture and brought the design to life.

“This was a unique job because it involved a combination of purchased components, custom-manufactured parts, and the integration of milling machines to create the final assembly. Not only did it require machining and manufacturing expertise, it also testing skills, including the ability to operate the test setup,” said Mcmurrin. “This allows us to effectively recreate how the component is mechanically operated when installed on the ship, while isolated in a controlled environment.”

This latest ‘win’ showcases that when met with roadblocks, the skilled professionals of PNSY detachment hone their expertise to create innovative solutions that solve the issue at hand and enhance future efficiency and ultimately advance the mission.

“The result is more than just a piece of equipment. It’s a rugged, portable and repeatable testing fixture that meets the immediate need and sets a new standard for how this critical maintenance task can be performed. It’s a testament to what happens when skilled hands, sharp minds, and a shared vision come together.” said Benard.

“The Chief of Naval Operations has called on us to view our mission through the lens of the Foundry, the Fleet, and the way we Fight—a framework that connects every effort to operational excellence,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jesse Nice. “Recent efforts like this at PNSY exemplify that vision, transforming the Foundry through deckplate-led innovation that harnesses new technologies to directly strengthen the Fleet’s readiness to Fight and Win.”