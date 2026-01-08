(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Hanna Lanoie 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Members of the PNSY DET-SD pump test team

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9479629
    VIRIN: 251001-N-JM294-5474
    Resolution: 3600x2700
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture, by Hanna Lanoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PNSY; PNSY DET-SD; Innovation; Foundry;

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery