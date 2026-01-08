Members of the PNSY DET-SD pump test team
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9479629
|VIRIN:
|251001-N-JM294-5474
|Resolution:
|3600x2700
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture, by Hanna Lanoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Concept to Creation: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment San Diego Develops Unique Test Fixture
No keywords found.