Owens Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Keontae Owens graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Jan. 15, 2026.

Owens, 28, of Orrville, Ohio, said receiving the Navy’s highest recruit honor marks one of the proudest moments of his life.

“Winning the MEA means a lot to me,” Owens said. “I’ve never earned anything this big before. From P-days (processing) to graduation, there was a ton of sweat and effort put in — not just from me, but from my entire division. I may be the one receiving the award, but it’s a reminder of the resilience we showed together. I hope it motivates all of us to keep the standard high, here and in the fleet.”

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best exemplifies enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The distinction places Owens at the top of today’s newest Sailors. As part of his recognition, he received a flag letter of commendation.

While Owens arrived at RTC with a successful civilian career already behind him, he said joining the Navy represented a deeper personal purpose.

“I joined to build a legacy my family can be proud of,” he said. “I have veterans in my family, but none in the Navy. I wanted to distinguish myself and be part of something bigger than what I was doing back home. The Navy gives me the chance to learn new skills and apply them to every part of my life.”

Before enlisting, Owens worked as an exotic alloy metallurgist for Holtec International, a nuclear facility supporting the construction of spent-fuel storage casks. He also served as a varsity football and track coach at Orrville High School and spent five years mentoring at-risk youth in his community.

“Working with young people gave me purpose,” Owens said. “Helping them make better decisions and see what they were capable of prepared me for leadership here. I think that’s why coming to the Navy felt like the next right step.”

Owens’ Recruit Division Commanders were Chief Electronics Technician (ETC) Christopher Clemmensen, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class (MM2) Jennifer Andujar, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (HM2) Nathan Spangler, who he credits with shaping his growth.

“Our RDCs brought energy every day,” he said. “They held us to a standard we didn’t even know we had in ourselves. They walked the walk, and when we needed them, they were there — pushing us, mentoring us, and setting the example.”

Owens said his strongest personal motivation came from home.

“My wife, Shelby, kept me going,” he said. “She always reminded me why I was here — to not hold back, to stay focused. Thinking about my kids back home and the pride they’ll have knowing their dad became a Sailor — that pushed me through every long day.”

The most challenging part of training, Owens said, wasn’t physical — it was learning to build trust among strangers from across the country.

“We all came in with different backgrounds and different experiences,” he said. “Getting to know my shipmates took time, but it changed everything. Sitting down and talking with each other helped us figure out what we had in common. We went from strangers to brothers faster than I expected.”

Following graduation, Owens will attend Electronics Technician (Nuclear) “A” School in Charleston, South Carolina, for specialized training.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.