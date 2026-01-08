Date Taken: 01.14.2026 Date Posted: 01.14.2026 14:01 Photo ID: 9479628 VIRIN: 260114-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 853x1280 Size: 221.01 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: ORRVILLE, OHIO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Owens Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.