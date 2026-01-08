(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Owens Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    Owens Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman Recruit Keontae Owens graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Jan. 15, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: ORRVILLE, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Owens Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Owens Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

    Recruit Training Command (RTC)
    RTC Great Lakes
    Military Excellence Award
    award
    boot camp
    RTC

