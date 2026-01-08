We Go Where You Go: Exchange Leans Forward to Advance Quality-of-Life Projects at Remote and Isolated Installations

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making significant investments to modernize and upgrade operations, with new constructions, image upgrades, expansions and more, at remote and isolated locations. see less | View Image Page

Army & Air Force Exchange Service invests millions in strengthening Quality of Life

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making significant investments to https://flic.kr/p/2rRQ8HA, with new constructions, image upgrades, expansions and more, at remote and isolated locations.

Dozens of major improvements have been completed, or are underway since the Army’s original pilot program targeting Quality-of-Life improvements at its “big three” installations (Forts Irwin, Polk and Wainwright) launched in 2020. These three installations have seen major improvements including nearly https://www.theexchangepost.com/2024/10/23/fort-wainwright-exchange-hosts-triple-play-grand-re-opening-celebrating-three-significant-upgrades/ to the Fort Wainwright PX, Express and Burger King; a new https://www.theexchangepost.com/2024/05/30/exchange-celebrates-grand-opening-of-15-7-million-express-at-fort-irwin/ at Fort Irwin; and a https://www.theexchangepost.com/2021/01/06/fort-polk-exchange-expands-quality-of-life-improvements-with-upgraded-express/ at Fort Polk. After the big three initiative was established, the Army added Fort Hood as a fourth installation. The Exchange responded with related projects to improve the shopping experience at Fort Hood as well.

“The Exchange has completed or awarded all Quality-of-Life projects originally planned at the start of the Army’s big three program,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This collective achievement is a result of hard work and collaboration with installation partners, ensuring the best customers in the world are taken care of no matter where their service takes them.” The Exchange, however, didn’t stop at the big three and evaluated other remote or hardship locations to ensure their facilities best represented the brand standard for customers.That led to additional Quality-of-Life projects

Some of the other projects include:

Eglin Air Force Base (Duke Field): New 3,000-square-foot Express featuring a Hunt Brothers Pizza, barber shop and covered fuel pumps; more than 85% of project cost funded by the Exchange

Columbus Air Force Base: Main store renovation, combining with relocated Express and fuel station; 70% of total project cost funded by the Exchange

Fort McCoy: Express update to integrate Military Clothing Store; 94% of total project cost funded by the Exchange

Dugway Proving Ground: Express image upgrade and addition of Hunt Brothers Pizza; 86% of total project cost funded by the Exchange

Projects at similar remote and isolated facilities from mid-May 2024 through approved projects scheduled throughout 2026 total nearly $92 million in investment directly from Exchange earnings.

“These investments are a testament to the strength of the virtuous circle that is the 130-year-old Exchange benefit,” Martinez said. “100% of Exchange earnings are returned to the communities the organization is honored to serve. In 2024, the Exchange achieved $492 million in dividend-eligible earnings, with $295 million generated for budget-constrained Quality-of-Life programs—without burdening American taxpayers. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in value to the military community.”

In addition to new facility construction, major image upgrades to PXs, BXs, Expresses, name-brand restaurants, troop stores and more bring Exchange operations up to the latest brand standards with new signage, branding, flooring and lighting, exterior designs and more.

“Whether renovating a main store, adding favorite dining options or simply providing more fuel stations, these upgrades are key to strengthening recruiting, readiness and resiliency,” Martinez said. “No matter where our Nation’s military mission goes, the Exchange benefit goes where service members and their families go to provide best tastes of home, tax-free and with military exclusive pricing.”

Social-media-friendly version: We Go Where You Go! The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is enhancing Quality of Life for service members and families worldwide.

-- 30 --

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billionin earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs.The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Robert Philpot at 214-312-3831 or mailto:daytra@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/