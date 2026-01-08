NATIONAL GUARD OFFICER RETIRES FROM ARMY AFTER 21 YEARS, CONTINUES SERVICE WITH VFW Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maj. Jennifer Hillyer of Springfield retired after 21 years of military service to our state and nation in the Illinois Army National Guard in a Jan. 9 ceremony at the Northenders Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post 10302, where she now serves as Junior Vice Commander.

“She is always all about giving back to others,” said Col. Jeff Hicks, the Illinois National Guard’s Deputy United States Property and Fiscal Officer – Army, who presided over the retirement ceremony. “She digs deep within herself to do more.”

Hillyer retired as the Deputy Supervisory Logistics Management Specialist for the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office at Illinois National Guard headquarters on Camp Lincoln. She started as an enlisted Soldier, rose to the rank of staff sergeant in the first part of her career, then commissioned and rose again through the ranks retiring as a field grade officer.

Hillyer deployed twice to Iraq during her career, as the Support Operations Transportation Officer assigned to the 232nd Combat Support Sustanment Battalion in 2020-2021 and as an NCO team leader with the 3637th Maintenance Company in 2007-2008. She held two company commands, commanding the Paris, Ill.-based 1544th Transportation Co. and a company within the Rock Island Arsenal-based 6th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade.

“I feel indebted to the Soldiers. It is really about the people you served with,” Hillyer said. “People say that being a commander is the best position in the Army – and it is.” She said she loved putting the Army uniform on everyday and serving Soldiers.

Hicks presented Hillyer with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of her more than two decades of service. Hillyer continues to serve her community after retirement as the Junior Vice Commander of Northenders VFW Post 10302.

Hillyer thanked those she served with in the Illinois National Guard, retired and active, her “VFW family,” and her family by blood and marriage – especially her parents and brother. “When I enlisted, you were so mad,” she said. “But now you are so proud.”