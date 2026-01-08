Japan Minister of Defense visits Hawaii, speaks at Honolulu Defense Forum

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, right, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi to USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. Koizumi delivered a keynote address at the Honolulu Defense Forum and visited historic sites while in Hawaii. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi to USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026.

Japanese Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Hiroaki Uchikura accompanied Koizumi during his visit.

The leaders discussed strengthening integrated, cross-domain operations that enhance joint forces, Japan’s continued defense modernization, improved interoperability and regional security.

Koizumi delivered a keynote address at the Honolulu Defense Forum. He emphasized Japan’s resolve to further play a leading role in promoting regional peace and stability while enhancing cooperation with the U.S. and other partners.

Koizumi and Uchikura also visited historic sites alongside Paparo and other senior military leaders, placing wreaths at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the USS Arizona Memorial.

USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

