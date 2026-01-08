(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japan Minister of Defense visits Hawaii, speaks at Honolulu Defense Forum

    Japan Minister of Defense visits U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi to USINDOPACOM headquarters at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026.

    Japanese Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Hiroaki Uchikura accompanied Koizumi during his visit.

    The leaders discussed strengthening integrated, cross-domain operations that enhance joint forces, Japan’s continued defense modernization, improved interoperability and regional security.

    Koizumi delivered a keynote address at the Honolulu Defense Forum. He emphasized Japan’s resolve to further play a leading role in promoting regional peace and stability while enhancing cooperation with the U.S. and other partners.

    Koizumi and Uchikura also visited historic sites alongside Paparo and other senior military leaders, placing wreaths at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific and the USS Arizona Memorial.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

