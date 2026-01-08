(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C3BM welcomes new Deputy

    C3BM welcomes new Deputy

    Tracy Whittlesey assumed the deputy role of for the Department of the Air Force's

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Story by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Department of the Air Force’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management filled its deputy position this January.

    Tracy Whittlesey assumed the role Jan. 5, 2026, and will help shape the future of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems enabling better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force.

    “I’ve had the opportunity to work with C3BM since the beginning and been a close partner over the last couple of years,” Whittlesey said. “I’ve watched the organization grow and the architecture that we're going after really mature. I'm really excited to be a part of the team delivering decision advantage for the department.”

    Whittlesey has held multiple senior leadership roles in the Department of War, most recently in the DAF Rapid Capabilities Office at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C.

    “C3BM is really well poised for taking advantage of the transformation coming with the DOW’s warfighting acquisition reform,” she said. “I’m excited to help accelerate our delivery of capability.”

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 12:37
    Story ID: 556149
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    This work, C3BM welcomes new Deputy, by Richard Blumenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C3BM welcomes new Deputy

    c3bm
    daf-battle-network

