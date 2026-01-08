C3BM welcomes new Deputy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tracy Whittlesey assumed the deputy role of for the Department of the Air Force’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, Jan. 5, 2026, here. Whittlesey will help shape the future of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems enabling better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force. (Official Air Force Illustration by Alissa Garcia)