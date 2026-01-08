(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C3BM welcomes new Deputy

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Tracy Whittlesey assumed the deputy role of for the Department of the Air Force’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management, Jan. 5, 2026, here. Whittlesey will help shape the future of the DAF BATTLE NETWORK, the integrated system-of-systems connecting sensor, effector, and logistics systems enabling better situational awareness, faster operational decisions, and decisive direction to the force. (Official Air Force Illustration by Alissa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9477650
    VIRIN: 260113-F-RU378-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 996.28 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

