Top Officials Lead "Picatinny Charge" to Showcase Arsenal's Role in Modernizing Army Munitions

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Picatinny Arsenal's top officials joined a delegation of other federal, state and local officials at the Pentagon and Capitol Hill last month to underscore the critical national mission of the Department of War’s Joint Center of Excellence for Guns and Ammunition.

The two-day effort, known as the “Picatinny Charge,” highlighted Team Picatinny’s role in leading in the research, development, acquisition and lifecycle management of advanced conventional weapon systems and ammunition amid the new U.S. Army Transformation Initiative (ATI), which is a major, multi-year effort to modernize the force into a leaner, more lethal and technologically advanced fighting force.

The Army recently established the Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition (PAE AS&A) at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ under command of Maj. Gen. John T. Reim who currently serves as the Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments and Ammunition and Picatinny Arsenal’s Commanding General.

The move is a key part of the Army’s broader Continuous Transformation initiative, which is intended to increase efficiency and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter. This initiative aligns with recent guidance from the Chief of Staff of the Army, Secretary of the Army, Secretary of War, and President of the United States – as outlined in Presidential Executive Order 14265 – as well as various departmental memos focused on accelerating and fielding capabilities to the Joint Force and international partners.

The Army is fundamentally restructuring its acquisition process to prioritize speed and efficiency.As part of this initiative, the Army is establishing six portfolio acquisition executives with increased focus on capabilities over specific programs.

On the first day, Picatinny leadership and the DoW Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Office engaged with government counterparts organized by topics, including Industrial Policy, Industrial Base Resilience, Local Defense Cooperation, Munitions, Research and Technology and Army Community Partnerships.

Leading the Picatinny Charge in the capitol were Reim, Director, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center, Chris Grassano, and the Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal, Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, Garrison.

“Today, the Army is undergoing its most significant restructuring in four decades,” Grassano said as he addressed his peers. “This Army Transformation prioritizes speed, agility, advanced manufacturing, resilient supply chains, AI-enabled systems, counter-UAS capabilities, and modernization of munitions and weapons platforms. That transformation is real—and it is creating new opportunities for New Jersey’s industry, academic institutions, and workforce.”

Picatinny Arsenal is the second largest employer in Morris County, supported by a highly skilled workforce of scientists, engineers, military personnel, and civilian staff. Annually, the Armaments Center contributes roughly $367 million in workforce labor to New Jersey, with $163 million in Morris County.

Picatinny’s unique laboratories and special facilities enable the skilled workforce to rapidly develop and evaluate prototype designs, which reduces time to develop complex systems significantly, making Picatinny Arsenal a truly unique facility that is vital to the nation.

Through established partnerships with universities and industry partners, involving them in collaborative efforts early in the research and development process, Picatinny Arsenal officials can streamline the acquisition process and deliver armaments that warfighters need exactly when they need them - and at an affordable price.

“This is a moment of alignment: Army Transformation, state-level investment, national-security urgency and local economic opportunity have all converged,” Grassano said. “If we seize this moment together, New Jersey can deepen its role as a leader in defense innovation, strengthen its economy, and help ensure that America’s Soldiers have the most advanced, reliable and lethal systems in the world.”

On the second day of the Picatinny Charge, local elected officials to include New Jersey State Senators, Morris County Commissioners and Mayors, as well as members of the Picatinny Enhancement Coalition (PEC), spoke to Congressional members and staff.

The PEC is a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation that supports Picatinny Arsenal and other New Jersey-based military installations.