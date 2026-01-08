(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-7 ADA MRE

    1-7 ADA MRE

    Photo By Spc. Yadira Rosales

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Story by Spc. Yadira Rosales 

    108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    1-7 ADA MRE
    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery conduct a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) to maintain and enhance unit readiness, here, Jan. 8-13.
    The MRE was designed to replicate the conditions Soldiers may encounter while executing mission orders in operational environments. Throughout the MREs, Soldiers train on operating and maintaining air defense systems, executing air defense operations, and responding to simulated aerial threats.
    According to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristopher Martin, air and missile defense tactician, the purpose of conducting mission rehearsal exercises is to holistically validate air defense missile functions between the tactical and battalion staff levels.
    “Coordinated events that happen at the battery level to translate to battle drills,” he continued.
    For junior Soldiers, MREs provide valuable hands-on training that reinforce proficiency and confidence in their assigned roles.
    “Conducting MREs like this help facilitate an environment where we can show Soldiers how to report an issue that we ran into,” said Martin.
    During MRE evaluations, if gaps are found, brigade staff and observers, controllers, and trainers (OCT) instruct Soldiers to reassess their tactics. This joint effort helps crew members come up with different approaches and enables them to gain an overall understanding of their mission.
    Teamwork, adaptability, and attention to detail were continually emphasized throughout the exercise. Officers and noncommissioned officers played a critical role in the exercise by providing deliberate leadership, oversight, and mentorship, ensuring tasks were executed safely and efficiently while reinforcing established standards.
    MREs play a critical role in sustaining Soldier readiness through continuous training and deliberate improvement, ensuring units remain prepared to respond when called upon.
    1-7 ADA remains committed to developing disciplined, capable Soldiers ready to defend the force and support the Army’s mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 10:09
    Story ID: 556128
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-7 ADA MRE, by SPC Yadira Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1-7 ADA MRE

