    1-7 ADA MRE

    1-7 ADA MRE

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Spc. Yadira Rosales 

    108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jayleen Terry, patriot fire control enhanced operator, assigned to Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, coordinates air traffic during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2026. The MRE was designed to replicate the conditions Soldiers may encounter while executing mission orders in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yadira Rosales)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026
    This work, 1-7 ADA MRE, by SPC Yadira Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

