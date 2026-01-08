1-7 ADA MRE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Jayleen Terry, patriot fire control enhanced operator, assigned to Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery, coordinates air traffic during a mission rehearsal exercise (MRE) on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2026. The MRE was designed to replicate the conditions Soldiers may encounter while executing mission orders in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Yadira Rosales)