Walter’s Way: Hematology-Oncology Builds on Proven Patient Access

By Roan Smith WRNMMC Hospital Communications

BETHESDA, Md. — At Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, timely access to care can mean the difference between delayed treatment and peace of mind. For the Hematology-Oncology Department, that urgency has shaped daily operations for more than a decade, aligning seamlessly with the Walter’s Way access-to-care model.

Walter’s Way was introduced to improve patient access, streamline appointment scheduling and enhance the overall patient experience across the medical center. For the Hematology-Oncology (HemOnc) Department, those principles reflect long-standing practices already embedded in daily operations.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time”, said Sandy Veit, oncology nurse and triage lead. “Our focus has always been patient-centered care, making sure patients can reach someone who knows them and can take action when it matters most.”

One of the department’s practices is its referral review process. Every new referral is reviewed by a rotating team of providers, allowing care to begin promptly and ensuring patients are scheduled without unnecessary delays.

Access is further strengthened by a dedicated triage nurse line. Rather than navigating phone trees, patients speak directly with a trained oncology nurse who can manage symptoms, coordinate laboratory testing, process prescription refills, or escalate urgent concerns to providers.

“Our goal is to remove barriers for patients,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. (Dr.) Karen Zeman, oncology service chief. “If we can address issues early and maintain continuity, we improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary emergency department visits.”

The triage activity underscores the importance of this model. The department averages approximately 500 triage calls per month, including symptom management, medication coordination, appointment scheduling, and lab follow-up. These interactions help keep patients on track for treatment and ensure timely interventions when problems arise.

The department has also expanded its Walter’s Way model to include the oncology pharmacists who work directly with patients receiving oral chemotherapy. Pharmacists review treatment plans, monitor laboratory results, and provide hands-on education.

Looking ahead, HemOnc leaders are focused on continued growth and integration while carefully evaluating future capabilities within Walter’s Way. Among the long-term goals under consideration is the potential addition of chimeric receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, which the department is exploring as a possible capability in the coming years.

The department is also exploring the possibility of establishing a unified cancer center triage line that would further streamline patient access and coordination across oncology services.

“These are aspirational goals,” said Zeman. “We want to continue improving access and integration in ways that makes sense for our patients; while ensuring we have the right resources in place.”

As Walter’s Way continues to expand across Walter Reed, patients and staff are encouraged to learn more about how the initiative supports timely access, improved communication, and coordinated care. For more information, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/waltersway.